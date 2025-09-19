September 22, 2025, 3:00 am
Dainik Kushtia
/ International, Khulna Division, Last page, Lead News, National, Today Newspaper

35 Bangladeshis detention and handover in 3 borders

The Kushtia Times Report 306 Share
Update : Friday, September 19, 2025

A total 35 Bangladeshi citizens including women, children, and men, were detained and handed over in Jhenaidah, Naogaon and Satkhira.
11 Bangladeshis Detained at Moheshpur Border/
Total11 Bangladeshi citizens were detained by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) while attempting to enter India illegally.
In a press release signed by Assistant Director of 58 BGB, Munsi Imdadur Rahman disclosed it on Friday noon.
According to the release, in the morning, the patrol team of Baghdanga-Khosalpur BOP carried out an operation in the border area and detained 11 Bangladeshi citizens, including 5 women, 5 men, and 1 child. The detainees are residents of various districts, including Jessore, Bagerhat, Dhaka, and Narail.
They have been handed over to Moheshpur police station.
16 Bangladeshis pushed back at Naogaon Border
On the same day, the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) pushed back 16 Bangladeshi citizens, including children and women, into Bangladesh at the Patnitola border in Naogaon.
A press release from BGB-14 (Patnitola) camp stated that early in the morning, the BSF returned them near Border Pillar 254/1-S of Shitalmara BOP.
BGB personnel detained the pushback individuals and handed them over to Patnitola police station.
Among the detainees, there were 7 men, 5 children, and 4 women. Preliminary questioning revealed that they had crossed into India via the Rajshahi border several years ago.
8 handed Over at Satkhira Border/
Earlier, on Thursday, the BSF at Amudia Camp in Satkhira handed over 8 Bangladeshi citizens to the BGB through a flag meeting.
The BGB subsequently handed them over to Satkhira Sadar police station that night.
According to the General Diary filed by the BGB, the 8 individuals were detained at the Hakimpur border of India on the night of September 17.
The next day, they were handed over to the BGB through a flag meeting.
BSF Amudia Company Commander Inspector Bikash Kumar and Naik Subedar Abul Kasem, commander of Toluigacha BGB camp were present in the flag meeting.
The detainees are residents of various districts including Khulna, Mymensingh, Kishoreganj, Narayanganj, Jessore, and Satkhira.
Officer-In-Charge (OC) of Satkhira Sadar Police Station, Shaminul Haque, stated that after verifying their identities, the 8 individuals will be handed over to their families within Friday night.
Aman/


