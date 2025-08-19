39 Bangladeshis including women, children repatriated in Meherpur

Thirty nine Bangladeshi nationals were handed over to Bangladesh through a flag meeting between Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and India’s Border Security Force (BSF) in Meherpur frontier.

The handover meeting took place on Tuesday (August 19) afternoon near pillar no. 147 of the Kazipur border in Gangni upazila of Meherpur.

The all 39 Bangladeshis included five women and two children.

Kayyum Hossain, acting company commander of the Kazipur BGB camp, said that after entering India illegally by crossing the border in different times, they had been detained in different Indian prisons after Indian court sentenced them different terms of imprisonment.

Upon completing their sentences, Indian police brought them to the Bijoypur BSF camp, from where they were repatriated to Bangladesh through the flag meeting.

The BSF asked for flag meeting to BGB.

Gangni Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Bani Israil said that after being handed over by BGB, the 39 Bangladeshis were taken into police custody. Following verification, further legal action will be taken in this regard.

The OC said that handed over were residents of various districts of Bangladesh.

