May 25, 2026, 7:31 am
Dainik Kushtia
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A farewell note by Pranay Verma/ Abar Dekha Hobe
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Headline :
A farewell note by Pranay Verma/ Abar Dekha Hobe Four killed, 25 injured as passenger bus plunges into ditch in Kushtia UNICEF’s deep concern over violence against children in Bangladesh Compulsory sports from class IV; Eight events included in curriculum Strict Safety Measures Announced for Eid Travel Law minister ordered to end investigation on Ramisa rape and murder in week 90th meeting on the renewal of the Ganges Water Sharing Treaty is in India today Two Killed, Four Cattle Dead in Lightning Strikes in Jhenaidah and Meherpur Kushtia Government College gets new principal Jamaat elements in Bangladesh are nervous after my victory: Suvendu
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A farewell note by Pranay Verma/ Abar Dekha Hobe

The Kushtia Times Report 72 Share
Update : Monday, May 25, 2026

Pranay Verma/
As I leave Bangladesh moving on to my next assignment as the Ambassador of India to Belgium and European Union, there are so many thoughts that come to my mind.
We stayed in Dhaka for nearly four years — longer than the usual three-year tenure. We saw multiple transitions during this time. Each very different from the other. Each with a new set of interlocutors. Each with its own prism for looking at relations with India. It could be challenging at times. But when I look back, it was an enriching and rewarding experience.
My wife Manu and I will carry many indelible memories from here. Many people touched our lives in remarkable ways, building bonds of friendship that will far outlast our diplomatic association with this country.
Working in Bangladesh, I have realized how truly special and unique our relations are. At one level, we are connected by shared geography, history, language and traditions. We have a cultural affinity and empathy that is difficult to find between any other two societies.
At a deeper level, we are emotionally connected by our shared sacrifices of 1971 during the Liberation War of Bangladesh.
Ours is also a relationship of significant interdependencies and interlinkages. A prosperous Bangladesh is in India’s interest, as much as a prosperous India is in the interest of Bangladesh.
I am convinced that it is this reality of our societal, cultural and emotional connections, and it is this logic of interdependence and mutual benefit that will continue guiding and taking forward our relations.Both India and Bangladesh have come a long way in the 55 years since Bangladesh was born. We both are more capable, more confident, more connected and more aspirational societies than we ever were. We both are important stakeholders in the peace, stability and development of our shared region. Cooperation between our two countries is critical to address shared challenges like climate change and environmental sustainability. As the two largest economies of the region, we both have to be the anchors for closer regional integration.
Because we are so different today from our past, I also believe that we need a new, future-oriented agenda for our engagement. An agenda that is aligned with our new capabilities, new aspirations and new national development priorities. An agenda that is driven by our strong cultural and economic linkages. And an agenda that is based on mutual interest, mutual benefit and mutual respect.
As two rapidly growing countries, our geographical proximity is an asset for both of us, not a liability. And we must constantly endeavour to transform this proximity into new opportunities for both of us.
I am hopeful that all well-wishers of India-Bangladesh relations will come together to build upon this shared vision and its realization.
I leave Bangladesh, feeling ever more optimistic about the future of our relationship.
Four years is a long time, but not long enough with the fondness and emotional attachment that we have developed for this country and its people. Despite its share of ups and downs, our time in Bangladesh will remain etched in our memory as the most cherished posting for both me and my wife, simply for the incredible friendships we struck here and the warmth and affection we received from its people all across the country.
We look forward to remaining in touch with many kind-hearted, gracious friends from literally all walks of life in Bangladesh who touched our hearts so deeply. We hope our paths will cross again — sometime, somewhere!
Until then, all I want to say is — Aabaar Dekha Hobe!


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