July 16, 2026, 4:07 pm
Dainik Kushtia
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Headline :
Agentina Reach Back-to-Back World Cup Finals with a Dramatic Comeback Engineer Tutul’s Three-Decade Green Mission ADB Warns U.S. Tariffs Could Hit Bangladesh’s Export Sector DPE Selects 539 Schools for Infrastructure Upgrade, Orders Verification Falls into Neglect/ Rabindranath’s heritage Shilaidaha Kacharibari turns into cattle shed HSC Exams start today Record onion harvest fails to pay off for Faridpur farmers as power cuts disrupt storage India Resumes Acceptance of Tourist Visa Applications; Long Queues Mark the First Day Technical Education Board Moves to Revoke Approval of 621 Student-Free Vocational Institutions India Reopens Tourist Visa for Bangladeshis After Two Years
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Agentina Reach Back-to-Back World Cup Finals with a Dramatic Comeback

The Kushtia Times Report 82 Share
Update : Thursday, July 16, 2026

Argentina once again proved why champions are never beaten until the final whistle. Trailing 1–0 until the 85th minute, Lionel Scaloni’s side produced a remarkable late comeback to defeat England 2–1 and book their place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.
England took the lead in the 55th minute through Anthony Gordon after a closely contested first half. Despite dominating possession, Argentina struggled to convert their chances. However, instead of losing composure, the defending champions gradually took control of the game, increasing the pressure with disciplined passing, relentless attacks, and tactical superiority.
The breakthrough finally arrived in the 85th minute when Enzo Fernández fired home the equalizer after a brilliant assist from Lionel Messi. Deep into stoppage time, Messi once again demonstrated his extraordinary vision, setting up Lautaro Martínez for the winning goal that sparked wild celebrations among Argentine players and supporters.
This victory was more than a dramatic comeback; it was the reward for Argentina’s consistently outstanding performances throughout the tournament. From the group stage to the knockout rounds, Scaloni’s team has displayed balance, discipline, and remarkable resilience. Their success has been built not only on individual brilliance but also on exceptional teamwork, tactical flexibility, and unwavering determination.
Although 39-year-old Lionel Messi did not score in the semifinal, he played a decisive role by creating both goals. His leadership, creativity, and experience continue to inspire a talented squad featuring Enzo Fernández, Lautaro Martínez, Alexis Mac Allister, Cristian Romero, and goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez.
Scaloni also deserves immense credit for his tactical approach. His timely substitutions and ability to adapt to different opponents have turned Argentina into one of the most complete teams in international football.
Football analysts believe this achievement is no coincidence. It reflects years of careful planning, tactical consistency, and a winning mentality. Argentina’s place in another World Cup final is a testament to their collective strength, resilience under pressure, and commitment to playing intelligent, disciplined football. With Spain awaiting in the final, Argentina now stands just one victory away from securing a historic second consecutive FIFA World Cup title.


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