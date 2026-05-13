May 13, 2026, 9:57 am
Dainik Kushtia
Headline :
Ahead of Eid/ All Shops and Shopping Malls to Remain Open until 10:pm
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Headline :
Ahead of Eid/ All Shops and Shopping Malls to Remain Open until 10:pm Tax on Motorcycles and Battery-Run Auto-Rickshaws Proposed Prime Minister calls for treating criminals beyond political affiliation High Court’s Full Verdict/Disclosure of Fetal Sex Band Tk 12,630 crore remittance received in 9 days Thalapathy Vijay takes oath as Chief Minister at Tamil Nadu The onion price rises by Tk 5–7 per kg in Hili Inside Mirpur Police Station: Attempt to Free Drug Dealer; Rumours Over Court Proceedings of 5 BNP–Jamaat Leaders Suvendu Adhikari is next West Bengal chief minister Rabindra practice must continue to keep the Bengali spirit alive
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Ahead of Eid/ All Shops and Shopping Malls to Remain Open until 10:pm

The Kushtia Times Report 60 Share
Update : Wednesday, May 13, 2026

The government has allowed the shops, shopping malls, and commercial outlets across the country to remain open until 10 PM. The decision has taken on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. However, authorities have barred decorative lighting and any additional use of electricity durig this time.
The government has taken the decision in response to long-standing demands from business owners, as shopping activities intensify ahead of the festival.
Subject to the sighting of the moon, the Eid-ul-Azha is expected to be celebrated in the country on May 28.
According to a government notification, divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners have been instructed to take necessary measures to implement the decision.
Earlier, amid concerns over a possible fuel crisis triggered by the Iran war and tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, the government had instructed shopping malls and shops to close by 6 PM starting from April 3. Later, following demands from traders, the closing time was extended by one hour from April 5, allowing businesses to operate until 7 PM.


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