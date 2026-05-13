Ahead of Eid/ All Shops and Shopping Malls to Remain Open until 10:pm

The government has allowed the shops, shopping malls, and commercial outlets across the country to remain open until 10 PM. The decision has taken on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. However, authorities have barred decorative lighting and any additional use of electricity durig this time.

The government has taken the decision in response to long-standing demands from business owners, as shopping activities intensify ahead of the festival.

Subject to the sighting of the moon, the Eid-ul-Azha is expected to be celebrated in the country on May 28.

According to a government notification, divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners have been instructed to take necessary measures to implement the decision.

Earlier, amid concerns over a possible fuel crisis triggered by the Iran war and tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, the government had instructed shopping malls and shops to close by 6 PM starting from April 3. Later, following demands from traders, the closing time was extended by one hour from April 5, allowing businesses to operate until 7 PM.