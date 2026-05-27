May 27, 2026, 10:17 am
Dainik Kushtia
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Allegations of irregularities and political influence in VGF distribution in Kushtia
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Allegations of irregularities and political influence in VGF distribution in Kushtia Radio Dress Code Withdrawn following public criticism A farewell note by Pranay Verma/ Abar Dekha Hobe Four killed, 25 injured as passenger bus plunges into ditch in Kushtia UNICEF’s deep concern over violence against children in Bangladesh Compulsory sports from class IV; Eight events included in curriculum Strict Safety Measures Announced for Eid Travel Law minister ordered to end investigation on Ramisa rape and murder in week 90th meeting on the renewal of the Ganges Water Sharing Treaty is in India today Two Killed, Four Cattle Dead in Lightning Strikes in Jhenaidah and Meherpur
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Allegations of irregularities and political influence in VGF distribution in Kushtia

The Kushtia Times Report 42 Share
Update : Wednesday, May 27, 2026

Massive allegations of irregularities and political influence have raised over the distribution of VGF (Vulnerable Group Feeding) cards in Kushtia ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.
As a result, many genuinely poor families were deprived of government assistance.
According to district administration sources, a total of 91,410 families across six upazilas and four municipalities in Kushtia were allocated VGF support for the Eid festival. Under the program, each beneficiary was supposed to receive 10 kilograms of rice.
However, local residents and beneficiaries in several unions alleged that the distribution process was influenced by local political groups, particularly leaders and activists of the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami. Some beneficiaries claimed that politically connected individuals received multiple cards, while many poor families were left out of the lists.
During a visit to Bottail Union in Kushtia Sadar Upazila, reports indicated that some individuals attempted to collect rice using two or three cards. Distribution of multiple cards reportedly stopped after journalists arrived at the scene.
Bottail Union Acting Chairman Abul Kalam acknowledged that cards had been distributed through coordination with local political actors and representatives. Similar allegations also surfaced in Kumarkhali Upazila, where different factions reportedly sought influence over the beneficiary lists.
However, local BNP and Jamaat leaders denied any wrongdoing. Kushtia District BNP Convener Kutub Uddin Ahmed said the cards were distributed through a coordination process because there are currently no elected representatives at the ward level. Jamaat district secretary Sujauddin also rejected allegations of irregularities, claiming that the cards under their supervision were distributed transparently among deserving families.
Kushtia Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Harun Or Rashid stated that the VGF rice was distributed through union parishads and municipalities. He admitted that different groups were involved in preparing the lists due to the current administrative context but insisted that only deserving poor families received assistance.
Meanwhile, local residents have demanded an impartial investigation into the allegations to ensure transparency and accountability in social safety net programmes.


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