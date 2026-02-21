March 1, 2026, 12:03 pm
Dainik Kushtia
Headline :
Trump confirms Khamenei dead in US-Israeli strikes, Iran disputes claim
Psychological Market Instability in Ramadan and MP Amir Hamza’s Supervisory Initiative
Kushtia ACC Moves against Hanif’s cousin also AL leader over Unexplained Assets
Tragic Road Accident leaves 5 kill in Kushtia, DC announces financial assistance
Amar Ekushey: A Blood-Inscribed Epic of Language and the Rise of a Nation
Family Card’ Distribution Kicks Off During Ramadan: Boosting Implementation of Key Pledges
BNP’s Triumph in Transition: Jamaat and the Shifting Political Landscape
Khulna Division Recast/Jamaat’s Growing Power in the Southwestern battels of Politics
Jamaat Wins 3 of Kushtia’s 4 Seats, BNP Secures 1
Gorai Nandini Sahitya O Pathachakra Holds Annual Picnic and Literary Gathering in Kushtia
Headline :
Trump confirms Khamenei dead in US-Israeli strikes, Iran disputes claim Psychological Market Instability in Ramadan and MP Amir Hamza’s Supervisory Initiative Kushtia ACC Moves against Hanif’s cousin also AL leader over Unexplained Assets Tragic Road Accident leaves 5 kill in Kushtia, DC announces financial assistance Amar Ekushey: A Blood-Inscribed Epic of Language and the Rise of a Nation Family Card’ Distribution Kicks Off During Ramadan: Boosting Implementation of Key Pledges BNP’s Triumph in Transition: Jamaat and the Shifting Political Landscape Khulna Division Recast/Jamaat’s Growing Power in the Southwestern battels of Politics Jamaat Wins 3 of Kushtia’s 4 Seats, BNP Secures 1 Gorai Nandini Sahitya O Pathachakra Holds Annual Picnic and Literary Gathering in Kushtia
/ Education, Front Page, National, Today Newspaper, Top news

Amar Ekushey: A Blood-Inscribed Epic of Language and the Rise of a Nation

The Kushtia Times Report 122 Share
Update : Saturday, February 21, 2026

Today is Amar Ekushey— a day woven with both grief and pride in the heart of the Bengali nation. After the partition of 1947, the ruling elite of Pakistan declared Urdu as the sole state language, disregarding the language, culture, and identity of the Bengali majority. In protest, the Language Movement emerged, culminating on February 21, 1952, when Salam, Barkat, Rafiq, Jabbar, Shafiur, and others were martyred. Their sacrifice transformed the demand for linguistic rights into a foundation of national dignity and political consciousness.
The spirit of the Language Movement later inspired the Mass Uprising of 1969, the historic 1970 election, and ultimately the Liberation War of 1971, paving the way for independence. Thus, Ekushey is not only about language—it marks the sowing of the seeds of nationhood and freedom.
In 1999, UNESCO declared February 21 as International Mother Language Day, giving global recognition to the sacrifice of the Bengali people. Since then, Ekushey has stood as a worldwide symbol of linguistic diversity and cultural rights.
In today’s digital age, the spirit of Ekushey carries renewed significance. Strengthening the position of the Bangla language in education, research, technology, and administration is the true tribute to the martyrs. Amar Ekushey teaches us that safeguarding our language means safeguarding our dignity and building a humane and just society.


আপনার মতামত লিখুন :

Comments are closed.

More News Of This Category

Trump confirms Khamenei dead in US-Israeli strikes, Iran disputes claim

Psychological Market Instability in Ramadan and MP Amir Hamza’s Supervisory Initiative

Kushtia ACC Moves against Hanif’s cousin also AL leader over Unexplained Assets

Tragic Road Accident leaves 5 kill in Kushtia, DC announces financial assistance

Family Card’ Distribution Kicks Off During Ramadan: Boosting Implementation of Key Pledges

BNP’s Triumph in Transition: Jamaat and the Shifting Political Landscape

Published Books of Dr. Amanur Aman’

  • 2,667
  • 1,539,676
Division News
Editor & Publisher: Dr. Amanur Aman,    M. Phil (IUK), PhD (NBU-Darjeeling)
Advisor Editor:  Ajoy Maitra
Managing Editor: Shanaz Aman
Executive Editor: Mythos Aman
News & Commercial Offices: T&T Road, Thana Traffic More, Kushtia-7000. Mobile: 01713914570, E-mail: editor@thekushtiatimes.com          
All rights reserved © 2025 thekushtiatimes.com
Maintenance By theksuhtiatimes.com
Copy Protected by Chetan's WP-Copyprotect. Copy Protected by Chetan's WP-Copyprotect.