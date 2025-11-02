Armed shadows on the Padma Char: The menace of ‘Kakon Bahini’ across 3 districts

The people living across the vast sandbars of the Padma River in three districts—stretching through Bagha of Rajshahi, Lalpur of Natore, and Daulatpur of Kushtia — are now gripped by fear of two armed groups styled: ‘Kakon Bahini and Montaz Bahini.

The armed groups have been accused of land grabbing, illegal sand mining, extortion and violent assaults.

Following the recent triple murder over land disputes, the name Kakon Bahini has once again returned to the spotlight.

People in the area are in frightened as both groups are at loggerhead with each other.

Triple Murder Sparks Outrage

On the morning of October 27, members of Kakon Bahini carried out an armed attack on the group led by Montaz Mondol over the control of cropland and harvested straw on the Padma River char in Bagha upazila.

In the blink of an eye, 10 to 15 armed men arrived through the river, standing on makeshift floating rafts made of pitch boards and opened indiscriminate fire. Four people were shot—Aman Mondol and Nazmul Haque died on the spot, while Montaz, top of the Momtaz Bahini and Rakib were injured.

At first, locals fled in panic at the sound of gunfire. Later, villagers reached the spot and rescued the injured and rushed them to the Bagha Upazila Health Complex in Rajshahi, where Aman succumbed to excessive bleeding. Nazmul Haque died on the way to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital on the same day.

Later on October 29, another dead body was recovered from the Padma River two days later of the shooting.

All were believed to be members of Montaz Bahini.

Following the murders, Minhaz Mondol, father of the deceased Aman Mondol, filed a case with Daulatpur Police Station in Kushtia, naming Kakon as the prime accused along with 23 others.

The next day, on Friday noon, the families of the victims and locals held a human chain protest at Khanpur Bazar in Daulatpur upazila in Kushtia demanding the immediate arrest of the killers.

At the protest, Minhaz Mondol alleged that Kakon Bahini are openly patrolling the river on rafts, brandishing weapons in broad daylight.

“They kill people and grab land without fear. We demand their immediate arrest and trial,” Minhaz said.

In tearful voices, Asma Begum and Sharmin, wife of the slain Nazmul said,“We are not involved in politics. We just want justice for our husbands’ murders. Arrest Kakon Bahini.”

Old Fear Reignited: From Looting to Gunfire/

Local resident Mahabul Alam said that Kakon Bahini has long been involved in land grabbing, crop looting, and extortion across the Padma chars. Last year, Sahabul Islam of Khanpur village was severely injured when shot by the gang and had to be taken to Dhaka for treatment.

“Now people in Bagha, Lalpur, and Daulatpur live in constant fear — wondering when and where Kakon Bahini will strike next,” he added.

Rise of Kakon: From Saudi Returnee to Local Don

According to police and local sources, the real name of the gang leader is Kakon Uddin. His ancestral home is in Raicha village, Bahadurpur Union, Bheramara upazila of Kushtia.

His father, the late Jomir Uddin, was a health assistant of the health directorate of government.

Kakon completed his BSc in Civil Engineering in 1994 and worked for a private company before moving to Saudi Arabia in 2007. A few years later, he returned home and, under the patronage of local political figures, became involved in controlling sand extraction rights on the Padma River.

From there, he gradually formed the notorious “Kakon Bahini.”

The gang reportedly has around 40 active members, who regularly patrol the river chars with firearms to establish control and intimidate locals.

A spokesperson from Bagha Police Station in Rajshahi said, several operations have been conducted to apprehend Kakon Bahini, but the leader himself remains at large.

Meanwhile, Solaiman Sheikh, Officer-in-Charge of Daulatpur Police Station, stated that members of Kakon Bahini often fire shots and conduct mock drills to spread fear.

According to him, on June 5, this gang carried out a film-style armed display at Saraghat in Ishwardi of Pabna to seize control of a sand quarry. Most recently, they shot four people in Bagha — two of whom died on the spot.

OC said, a case has been filed, and efforts are underway to arrest them.”

Fear Across the Chars: Locals Long for Peace

Across the vast expanse of the Padma River chars including three districts, people now stay awake even at night.

“We’re afraid to work during the day and too scared to sleep at night,” said Humayun Aliof Baga upazila in Eajshahi.

People said, the terror of Kakon Bahini has spread across the border regions of three districts. Locals are urging authorities to declare the river islands as a ‘security zone’ and launch a special joint operation to restore peace.

The char dwellers’ only hope now is that strong action by law enforcement will finally bring an end to Kakon Bahini’s reign of terror—and return long-awaited peace to the Padma’s troubled shores.

Aman/