April 21, 2026, 4:09 pm
Dainik Kushtia
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Headline :
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Arrest warrant against Jamaat lawmaker of Kushtia-3 Amir Hamza

The Kushtia Times Report/ 56 Share
Update : Tuesday, April 21, 2026

A court in Sirajganj has issued an arrest warrant against lawmaker of Kushtia-3 Mufti Amir Hamza in a defamation case. The order was issued on Tuesday (April 21) afternoon by the Chouhali Amoli Court judge.
Amir Hamja was a lawmaker of opposition in parliament Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh.
According to court sources, the warrant was issued in connection with a defamation case filed over allegations that the MP described Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku as “atheist and anti-Islamic.”
Advocate Humayun Kabir Colonel, general secretary of the Sirajganj District Bar Association filed the case on April 2 in the Sirajganj District and Sessions Judge’s Court. The complaint alleged that the MP’s remarks were defamatory and damaged the minister’s social and political reputation.
Earlier, on April 19, the court issued a summons ordering him to appear before it. However, as he failed to appear on the scheduled date, the court subsequently issued an arrest warrant against him.
Court-related sources said that the warrant may be executed by law enforcement agencies following due legal procedures.
Advocate Humayun Kabir Colonel when contacted said that the matter is now under the jurisdiction of the court and administration, adding that further steps will be taken based on legal developments.
The incident has sparked discussion in political circles locally, with mixed reactions from supporters and opponents. While some view the matter as related to freedom of expression, others argue that public representatives must exercise responsibility in their statements.
MP Mufti Amir Hamza said that he will appear before the concerned court as scheduled and will address the matter through legal procedures. He also indicated that he respects the judiciary and will present his position in accordance with the law.


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