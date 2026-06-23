Attack on Journalists After Jamaat Procession in Dhanmondi 32, 1 Injured

An incident of attack on journalists has taken place after a protest procession organized by the Dhanmondi zone of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, Dhaka Metropolitan South, in the Dhanmondi 32 area of the capital. In the incident, Daily Shokal reporter Mahfuzur Rahman Shishir was seriously injured.

According to eyewitnesses and local sources, Jamaat-e-Islami Dhaka Metropolitan South brought out a protest procession in the Dhanmondi 32 area on Monday morning, marking the 77th founding anniversary of the banned Awami League. Several local leaders and activists, along with senior party figures, participated in the procession.

After the procession, during a media briefing, journalists attempted to take statements from the speakers, which led to an argument between them and some of the present activists. At one point, some activists allegedly branded the journalists as “agents of the Awami League.” The situation then escalated and journalists came under attack.

Daily Shokal reporter Mahfuzur Rahman Shishir was seriously injured in the incident. Eyewitnesses said he was seen lying on the ground with bleeding injuries after the attack. Other journalists later rescued him and rushed him to Bangladesh Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the incident has been described as “unfortunate” by Mujibur Rahman Khan, a member of the Dhanmondi Thana Jamaat working committee. In response to media questions, he said, “Such an undesirable incident may have occurred due to outsiders entering our political program.”