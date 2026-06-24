June 24, 2026, 9:06 am
Dainik Kushtia
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Headline :
Bangladesh Bank approves convertible banking Facility for non resident PROGGA calls for investing increased health budget aur NCD control US–Iran Agreement: $12 Billion Unblocked, New Progress on Hormuz Strait Control Attack on Journalists After Jamaat Procession in Dhanmondi 32, 1 Injured SB Paribahan at Daulatdia ghat/ Report Points to Vehicle Defects and Management Lapses Health Minister’s Sudden Inspection at KGH Exposes Hygiene Lapses, Orders Immediate Action Messi Hat-Trick Powers Argentina to Winning Start in World Cup Government Sees Media as Partner, Not Control Mechanism: Information Minister When Opposition Falls Silent: Challenges in Parliamentary Oversight BSF takes back 12 people stranded at No Man’s Land for 3 days in Kushtia
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Bangladesh Bank approves convertible banking Facility for non resident

The Kushtia Times Report 20 Share
Update : Wednesday, June 24, 2026

Bangladeshis (NRBs), allowing them to open Non-Resident Convertible Taka Accounts (NRCTAs) through Offshore Banking Units (OBUs) of local banks. The initiative aims to encourage expatriates to remit foreign currency, invest in Bangladesh, and contribute more actively to the country’s economy.
NRBs can open savings, current, or fixed-deposit NRCTAs, funded through foreign currency remittances converted into Bangladeshi taka. Deposits may also come from personal foreign currency accounts, other NRCTAs, investment returns, and approved refunds. A major benefit of the account is that both the deposited funds and any earned interest or profit can be freely repatriated abroad.
The funds can be used for lawful domestic expenses, transfers to eligible accounts, foreign direct investment (FDI), and portfolio investments. Offshore Banking Units may also utilize these deposits to provide taka-denominated loans to industries operating in specialized economic zones for approved operational expenses.
Additionally, domestic banking units can offer loans against NRCTA deposits to NRBs or their nominated third parties, subject to regulatory restrictions. Bangladesh Bank has instructed banks to introduce online and electronic banking services to facilitate account opening and management, making the new facility more accessible to expatriate Bangladeshis worldwide.


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