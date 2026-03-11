Bangladesh set to receive 5,000 tonnes of Diesel as India, China show Interest to cooperation

Neighbouring India and China have expressed interest to assist Bangladesh in solving its ongoing energy crisis. Meanwhile, under an existing agreement, 5,000 tonnes of diesel from India’s Numaligarh Refinery in Assam is expected to reach Bangladesh through a pipeline.

On Monday, the ambassadors of the two countries conveyed their willingness to cooperate in the energy sector following separate meetings at the Secretariat with Finance Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku.

After meeting the finance minister, Chinese Ambassador Yao Wen told journalists that Bangladesh and China would work together in the future to address energy challenges. He added that China is particularly interested in providing necessary energy support to Bangladesh to help overcome the current situation.

Earlier on Sunday, Indian Ambassador to Bangladesh Pranay Verma held a meeting with the energy minister. During the meeting, discussions were held on importing 20,000 tons of diesel per month through a pipeline from India’s Numaligarh Refinery Limited under the existing agreement.

Muhammad Morshed Hossain Azad, General Manager of the Trade and Operations Division of the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC), confirmed that the pumping of diesel from India has already started and the 5,000 metric tons shipment is expected to reach Bangladesh on Tuesday.

According to BPC sources, the government has taken this initiative on an urgent basis to maintain normal fuel reserves and ensure uninterrupted supply across the country. Officials believe that importing fuel through the pipeline will save both transportation costs and time.

Under the agreement, 5,000 tons of diesel have already been imported this year. Dhaka is also maintaining regular communication with New Delhi to ensure the supply of another 5,000 tons within the next few days. In addition, Bangladesh has shown interest in procuring diesel from the additional 60,000 tons of “optional” volume included in the agreement.