Dainik Kushtia
Begum Khaleda Zia laid to rest
Former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia passes away
Begum Khaleda Zia laid to rest

Update : Wednesday, December 31, 2025

The country’s first woman Prime Minister and Chairperson of the BNP Begum Khaleda Zia was laid to rest with full state honours.
She was buried at Zia Udyan in the capital, beside the grave of her late husband, former President Ziaur Rahman after 4:30 pm on Wednesday (31 December).
Earlier, the funeral prayer (janaza) for her was held at the South Plaza of the National Parliament House, adjacent to the Manik Mia Avenue. Marking the occasion, a massive turnout of BNP leaders and activists, supporters mass people from across the country gathered on various roads in the capital.
The janaza was completed in an emotional atmosphere filled with tears, prayers, and tributes. Representatives from several countries were present to pay their respects, alongside leaders and activists from different political parties of the country.
Present at the state-honoured janaza were the Chief Adviser of the interim government, Muhammad Yunus, advisers from various ministries, and the chiefs of the Bangladesh Armed Forces.
Begum Khaleda Zia’s son and Acting Chairman of the BNP, Tarique Rahman, along with senior party leaders, remained present throughout—from bringing the body to the funeral venue to the completion of the janaza and burial.


