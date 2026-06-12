BGB–BSF Talks Conclude /11 Major Decisions on Border Peace, coopertaion and Security

The 57th Border Conference between the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and India’s Border Security Force (BSF), held in New Delhi, concluded with 11 major decisions aimed at strengthening border management, security cooperation, and bilateral coordination. Both sides also agreed to hold the next Director General–level meeting in Dhaka in November.

The four-day conference, held from 8 to 11 June, was led by BGB Director General Maj. Gen. Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui and BSF Director General Shri Praveen Kumar. The Bangladeshi delegation included officials from the ministries of Home Affairs, Foreign Affairs, Shipping, Land Survey, and other relevant agencies.

According to the joint statement, both sides agreed to intensify cooperation to achieve zero border killings, prevent illegal crossings, combat drug trafficking and smuggling, address human trafficking, manage push-in incidents, and regulate border infrastructure and shared natural resources.

The BGB Director General expressed serious concern over deaths of Bangladeshi citizens involving the use of lethal and non-lethal weapons at the border and called for enhanced accountability and humane practices. Both sides agreed to strengthen joint patrols, surveillance, and public awareness initiatives.

On push-in incidents, BGB reiterated concerns over forced entry of individuals into Bangladesh and urged adherence to established repatriation mechanisms, while BSF emphasized faster nationality verification and repatriation processes.

Both sides reaffirmed a zero-tolerance stance against drugs and smuggling, including heroin, yaba, firearms, and gold. They agreed to enhance intelligence sharing and coordinated operations.

Discussions also covered illegal migration, human trafficking, Rohingya issues, border fencing regulations, river water sharing, pillar installation, counterfeit currency, and insurgent activities.

Both DGs concluded by reaffirming their commitment to maintaining peace, stability, trust, and continued dialogue along the Bangladesh–India border.