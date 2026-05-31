May 31, 2026, 2:21 pm
Dainik Kushtia
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Headline :
BGB detains 10 while attempting illegal border crossing at Darshana Daulatdia Ferry Ghat/People Head Back to the Capital After Eid Marital Conflicts, Child’s Illness Emerge in Probe of Kushtia Gorai River Tragedy Russian Engineer Found Dead at Rooppur Housing Complex Allegations of irregularities and political influence in VGF distribution in Kushtia Radio Dress Code Withdrawn following public criticism A farewell note by Pranay Verma/ Abar Dekha Hobe Four killed, 25 injured as passenger bus plunges into ditch in Kushtia UNICEF’s deep concern over violence against children in Bangladesh Compulsory sports from class IV; Eight events included in curriculum
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BGB detains 10 while attempting illegal border crossing at Darshana

The Kushtia Times Report 44 Share
Update : Sunday, May 31, 2026

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has detained 10 people, including women and children, at the Darshana border in Chuadanga while attempting to cross the border illegally today (Sunday) morning.
A BGB’s patrol team from the Baradi Border Outpost under Chuadanga-6 BGB arrested them at around 5:15 am.
Lieutenant Colonel Nazmul Hasan, Director and Commanding Officer of Chuadanga-6 BGB confirmed the matter.
According to BGB official, the detained include two men, three women and five children.
Initial interrogation indicate that they were attempting to enter Bangladesh through the border illegally. However, they are still in questioning to unearth their identities, permanent addresses, and the reasons behind their border crossing.
Lieutenant Colonel Nazmul Hasan said that border patrol and surveillance activities have been intensified to prevent illegal infiltration and smuggling along the frontier. He added that the group was detained as part of BGB’s routine operations.
He further stated that the necessary information regarding the detainees is being collected and verified.
Legal action will be taken following the completion of the investigation.
BGB officials said that after the completion of preliminary procedures, the detainees will be handed over to Darshana Police Station on charges of illegal border crossing.


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