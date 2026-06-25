June 25, 2026, 4:46 pm
Dainik Kushtia
Headline :
BGB Foils BSF attempt to push 7 people across Meherpur border
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Headline :
BGB Foils BSF attempt to push 7 people across Meherpur border Bangladesh Bank approves convertible banking Facility for non resident PROGGA calls for investing increased health budget aur NCD control US–Iran Agreement: $12 Billion Unblocked, New Progress on Hormuz Strait Control Attack on Journalists After Jamaat Procession in Dhanmondi 32, 1 Injured SB Paribahan at Daulatdia ghat/ Report Points to Vehicle Defects and Management Lapses Health Minister’s Sudden Inspection at KGH Exposes Hygiene Lapses, Orders Immediate Action Messi Hat-Trick Powers Argentina to Winning Start in World Cup Government Sees Media as Partner, Not Control Mechanism: Information Minister When Opposition Falls Silent: Challenges in Parliamentary Oversight
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BGB Foils BSF attempt to push 7 people across Meherpur border

The Kushtia Times Report 76 Share
Update : Thursday, June 25, 2026

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has foiled an attempt was made to push seven people into Bangladesh through the Sahardatola border in Gangni upazila of Meherpur on early Thursday.
According to BGB and local sources, members of a border outpost in Nadia district under West Bengal of India attempted to move the seven individuals across the border area between sub-pillars 5 and 6S of International Border Pillar No. 142 in early morning.
Local residents said that the group consisted of six men and one woman. Their identities could not be immediately confirmed. They were reportedly seen near the border fence area.
Speaking on the matter, Lieutenant Colonel Md. Nazmul Hasan, Commanding Officer of BGB Battalion-6, said that an attempt had been made early in the morning to bring seven people into Bangladesh. However, due to the BGB’s firm stance and prompt response, they were unable to enter the country.
He added that the BGB remains on maximum alert along the border and is closely monitoring the situation.


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