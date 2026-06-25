BGB Foils BSF attempt to push 7 people across Meherpur border

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has foiled an attempt was made to push seven people into Bangladesh through the Sahardatola border in Gangni upazila of Meherpur on early Thursday.

According to BGB and local sources, members of a border outpost in Nadia district under West Bengal of India attempted to move the seven individuals across the border area between sub-pillars 5 and 6S of International Border Pillar No. 142 in early morning.

Local residents said that the group consisted of six men and one woman. Their identities could not be immediately confirmed. They were reportedly seen near the border fence area.

Speaking on the matter, Lieutenant Colonel Md. Nazmul Hasan, Commanding Officer of BGB Battalion-6, said that an attempt had been made early in the morning to bring seven people into Bangladesh. However, due to the BGB’s firm stance and prompt response, they were unable to enter the country.

He added that the BGB remains on maximum alert along the border and is closely monitoring the situation.