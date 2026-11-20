At least 47 people reportedly targeted in eight incidents along Meherpur border since June

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has foiled another alleged attempt by India’s Border Security Force (BSF) to push people into Bangladesh through the Meherpur border, forcing the Indian border guards to take back four men after a nearly six-hour standoff.

The incident took place around 2:00am on Friday at the Rangmahal border in Gangni upazila, under the jurisdiction of Rangmahal Border Outpost (BOP) of BGB’s 47 Kushtia Battalion.

According to BGB, a BSF patrol team from the Dighalkandi camp of its 11th Battalion opened a gate in the barbed-wire fence and attempted to push four unidentified men into Bangladesh. The spot is about 100 yards inside Indian territory from international border pillar 137.

BGB personnel, acting on intelligence information, took up positions along the border and prevented the men from entering Bangladesh. The four remained near the zero line until around 7:30am, when BSF members took them back inside Indian territory through the gate.

Lt Col Rashed Kamal Roni, commanding officer of BGB’s 47 Kushtia Battalion, said the force had detected the attempt in advance and deployed its patrol team to prevent the entry. Local residents also joined the effort to resist the move, he added.

The latest incident brings the number of people reportedly targeted in push-in attempts along the Meherpur border to at least 47 in eight incidents since June 6, according to a review of media reports. The reported incidents involved six people on June 6, four on June 19, seven on June 25, five on June 26, 10 on June 29, five on August 7, six on October 11 and four on November 20.

The incidents were reported from different points along the Meherpur frontier, including areas under Gangni and Meherpur Sadar upazilas. Most of the attempts were reportedly prevented by BGB personnel, often with support from local residents.

However, the identities and nationalities of several of the people involved have not been independently established. Nor is there a publicly available consolidated BGB tally of all such attempts along the Meherpur border during the period. The figure of 47 is therefore based on reported incidents and should be treated as a minimum.

BGB said the situation along the Rangmahal border remained calm after the latest incident. Patrols and surveillance are being maintained to prevent unauthorised entry into Bangladesh.