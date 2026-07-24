BGB foils two BSF’s Push-In attempts along Kushtia, Chuadanga border in last two days

Total 7 attempts in Kushtia, Chuadanga in 2 months

Bangladesh’s border guards (BGB) have foiled two alleged attempts by India’s Border Security Force (BSF) to push a total of 13 people into Bangladesh through the Kushtia and Chuadanga frontiers over the past two days.

According to the BGB, its patrol team prevented the individuals in separate incidents from entering Bangladeshi territory, prompting the BSF to take them back into India.

The latest incidents bring the total number of alleged push-in attempts reported along the Kushtia and Chuadanga border sectors to seven over the past two months. According to BGB records, three of the incidents occurred along the Kushtia frontier, while four were reported in the Chuadanga border sector.

The latest incident occurred on Friday near border pillar 152/1-S under the Joypur Border Outpost (BOP) of the Kushtia.

According to a statement by 47-BGB Battalion in Kushtia, the BGB alleged that members of the Char Meghna Camp of India’s 146 BSF Battalion attempted to push 8 people—two men, four women and two transgender individuals—across the river into Bangladesh by swimming at about 5.30:am.

A BGB patrol detected the movement and immediately took position along the border, preventing the group from entering Bangladesh. Facing resistance from BGB personnel, the individuals reportedly returned to the Indian side through the river.

A day earlier, Thursday, BGB reported a similar incident at border pillar 76/4-S in the Darshana border area of Chuadanga district.

According to the Chuadanga-based 6 BGB Battalion, the BSF allegedly attempted to push five people—including a child, three women and one man—into Bangladesh. BGB personnel stopped them before they crossed the border and kept them near the barbed-wire fence until the BSF eventually took them back, the statement said.

Major Towasin Habib Hasan, acting commanding officer of the 6 BGB Battalion, said the force remains on high alert to prevent illegal border crossings and any alleged push-in attempts.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Colonel Rashed Kamal Rony, commanding officer of the Kushtia Battalion (47 BGB), said BGB continues to maintain heightened vigilance along the frontier and has intensified patrols to prevent illegal crossings and other violations of border laws.

The BSF had not issued any immediate response to the allegations at the time of filing this report.

With this, total 7 attempts of push in incidents took place across the Kushtia and Chuadanga border in last two months. Of them, 3 incidents took place in Kushtia, while four on Chuadanga frontier.