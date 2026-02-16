BNP’s Triumph in Transition: Jamaat and the Shifting Political Landscape

Special Column

The political landscape of Bangladesh has never shaped by a simple, linear path; rather, it has been evolved through by a complex interplay of power shifts, including military interventions, waves of popular movements, constitutional reorganizations or and coalition-based power transitions.

Following the sacred Liberation War of 1971, the country faced a period of instability, the political upheaval of 1975, the mass uprising of the 1990s, the controversies surrounding caretaker governments and election-centered polarization. Altogether, these factors have propelled Bangladesh’s politics through continuous transformations. At the center of this multi-layered trajectory emerged a significant force: the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), founded during an uncertain and transformative period.

Here, the BNP’s emergence gained historical significance through three key developments: restructuring state power, redefining nationalist ideology and establishing a competitive multi-party system. Beyond forming a party, this rise heralded a new phase in Bangladesh’s governance, political thinking, and democratic trajectory.

Following the assassination of President Ziaur Rahman in 1981, Khaleda Zia assumed leadership of the BNP during a period of political uncertainty. Her rise marked a distinct chapter in Bangladesh’s political continuity. That year also saw the emergence of two prominent female leaders: Khaleda Zia and Sheikh Hasina. Under Khaleda Zia’s leadership, BNP became a major force opposing military rule, played a decisive role in the 1990 mass uprising, and went on to form the government after the 1991 parliamentary elections. During Khaleda Zia’s tenure, BNP stood firmly against military rule, played a central role in the 1990 mass uprising, and subsequently formed the government after the 1991 parliamentary elections.

At the same time, Khaleda Zia became the country’s first female prime minister under a parliamentary system, opening new vistas in Bangladesh’s political history and marking a significant turning point for women’s participation in state leadership, both symbolically and substantively. These events established BNP not merely as an electoral party but as a major political force reliant on popular mobilization.

Subsequently, the political crisis surrounding the one-sided 1996 elections, the operation of a short-term government, and BNP’s position in opposition provided the party an opportunity to reassess its strategic and organizational capabilities. This phase was instrumental in strengthening its policy adaptability, negotiation skills and coalition politics. While the coalition victory in 2001 marked a high point, the years outside power highlighted the need for internal rebuilding and renewed public engagement. These experiences encouraged BNP to become more organized and strategically cautious in facing future electoral challenges.

A Parallel Trajectory: The Path of Jamaat

Another key player in Bangladesh’s electoral landscape is the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami. Emerging from South Asian political and religious traditions, the party faced restrictions following independence for its role against the independence but gradually regained its foothold in national politics. Its victory in 18 seats during the 1991 parliamentary elections, followed by participation in the 2001 coalition government, strengthened Jamaat’s political standing and influence. These experiences further honed the party’s strategic capabilities in coalition-building and electoral negotiations.

From its restriction during the post-independence period under the founder of independence Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to its subsequent revival, Jamaat-e-Islami’s history has been closely intertwined to Bangladesh’s political transformations. Its recent re-emergence, particularly through coalition-based electoral strategies and strong local organizational activity, has intensified and diversified political competition. This new reality has strengthened strategic and electoral rivalry between the two main parties—BNP and Jamaat.

A New Era, New Expectations/

Meanwhile, Tarique Rahman has expressed confidence in the party’s ability to form a government independently and stressed the importance of converting electoral success into tangible political influence. His party has regained in reality. Besides, at the same time Amir of Jamaat, Dr. Shafiqur Rahman, underscores the public’s growing interest in a new style of politics. These dual positions introduce a new dimension of competition in the country’s political landscape, where traditional party strength and coalition-based strategies together shape the electoral equation.

Analysts argue that long-term stability is determined not merely by power transitions but by governance quality, strong democratic institutions and economic steadiness. The current election could open a new political era in Bangladesh, with future stability dependent on how center-right parties like BNP and Jamaat implement policies, govern effectively and secure public trust.

Dr. Amanur Aman, is a writer and researcher, Editor and Publisher, The Kushtia Times.