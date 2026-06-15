BSF takes back 12 people stranded at No Man’s Land for 3 days in Kushtia

The border of Kushtia’s Daulatpur witnessed the resolution of a tense humanitarian situation as the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) finally took back the 12 people who had remained stranded at the No Man’s Land for three days following an alleged push-in incident.

The decision came after a flag meeting between the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and the BSF held today (on Monday, 15 June) at around 11:00:am the near pillar 148/3-S in the Pragpur border area.

Following the meeting, the12 individuals were formally handed over to the BSF.

Lieutenant Colonel Rashed Kamal Rony, Commanding Officer of Kushtia 47 BGB confirmed the matter.

The flag meeting was attended by a 6–8 member BGB delegation from Kushtia 47 BGB led by Deputy Commander Nurul Huda. The BSF was represented by a similarly sized team led by AC Sunil Kumar Yadav, Company Commander of Raninagar.

The incident dates back to Friday (12 June) at around 5:30 AM, when attempts were allegedly made to push the same group—including women, men, and children—into Bangladesh. Although a flag meeting was initially scheduled later that day, it could not take place due to alleged non-cooperation from the BSF.

A second flag meeting was held on Saturday (13 June) at around 9:30 AM near pillar 150/3-S in the Bilgatuya border area. However, no final resolution was reached, leaving the 12 individuals stranded at the zero line.

Among the stranded individuals, several identities were confirmed. They include Uzir Ali, 50, his wife Zainur Begum, 35, their son Shihad, 17, Injamul, 8, and a two-and-a-half-year-old child, Samad. Additionally, three members of the Rafiqul Gazi family and four members of Afroza Khatun’s family were present. All of them claimed to be Bangladeshi citizens.

During the prolonged stay at the open border area, the group suffered severe hardship due to extreme heat, mosquito infestation, lack of proper food, and absence of basic facilities. Several individuals reportedly fell ill while remaining stranded at the zero line.

Lieutenant Colonel Rashed Kamal Rony stated that the matter was resolved peacefully through a flag meeting between BGB and BSF, and that the 12 individuals were subsequently taken into BSF custody as per the agreed decision.

He further added that BGB remains on high alert to ensure border security and will continue to take necessary steps in matters related to national interest.