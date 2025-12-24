Chuadanga hosts Ityadi’s latest episode

The popular entertainment magazine programme ‘Ityadi’ has this time been filmed in Chuadanga, a bordering district in the south-western Bangladesh.

The episode of ‘Ityadi’ will be broadcast on BTV on Friday, 26 December, at 8:pm.

Chuadanga, once part of undivided Kushtia and historically linked to Nadia, is renowned for its rich history, heritage, arts and culture, ancient monuments and the colourful aspects of everyday life.

Renowned director Hanif Sanket, as usual, planned and produced the programme.

The programme was shot at the heritage site of Natuda High School, famously known as Hajardwari, built during the British era over a century ago. The programme became a memorable moment for viewers, showcasing the cultural vibrancy of Chuadanga town.

At the start of the ‘Ityadi’ episode, a musical and dance performance highlighted Chuadanga’s culture and history. The song was written by Chuadanga journalist and lyricist Shah Alam Sonir, composed by director Hanif Sanket, with musical arrangement by Mehedi. Local dancers delivered an impressive performance, choreographed by S.K. Zahid, with vocals by Rajib and Tanzina Ruma.

The programme also featured two special songs performed by Chuadanga-born folk singer Beauty and the popular musician Pantho Kanai, known for his Ityadi contributions. Lyrics were written by poet Mohammad Rafiquzzaman, with composition and musical arrangement by Mehedi.

Popular artists appearing in ‘Ityadi’ include Solaiman Khoka, Subhasish Bhowmik, Zillur Rahman, Mukit Zakaria, Ashraful Alam Sohag, Surbana Majumder, Hanif Palowan, Belal Ahmed Murad, Zahid Chowdhury, Sabrina Nisa, Nazrul Islam, among others.

Aman/