December 25, 2025, 4:05 am
Dainik Kushtia
Headline :
Severe Cold Continues in Chuadanga, Disrupts Everyday Life
Chuadanga hosts Ityadi’s latest episode
Railways Western Zone adjusted ahead of Tarique Rahman’s return
Victory Day of Bangladesh: A Journey from Oppression to Sovereignty
BSF returns body of Bangladeshi killed in Kushtia border
Today is Shaheed Intellectuals Day
American aid organization ECHO distributes food to hundreds of distressed people
Newly Appointed Kushtia SP Signals Zero Tolerance for Public Safety and National Interest
Election Preparations Enter High Gear as February 12 Countdown Begins
Pabna woman arrested for drowning 8 puppies
Headline :
Severe Cold Continues in Chuadanga, Disrupts Everyday Life Chuadanga hosts Ityadi’s latest episode Railways Western Zone adjusted ahead of Tarique Rahman’s return Victory Day of Bangladesh: A Journey from Oppression to Sovereignty BSF returns body of Bangladeshi killed in Kushtia border Today is Shaheed Intellectuals Day American aid organization ECHO distributes food to hundreds of distressed people Newly Appointed Kushtia SP Signals Zero Tolerance for Public Safety and National Interest Election Preparations Enter High Gear as February 12 Countdown Begins Pabna woman arrested for drowning 8 puppies
/ Entertainment, Khulna Division, Last page, National, Second Page, Today Newspaper, Top news

Chuadanga hosts Ityadi’s latest episode

Mythos Aman/ 36 Share
Update : Wednesday, December 24, 2025
default

The popular entertainment magazine programme ‘Ityadi’ has this time been filmed in Chuadanga, a bordering district in the south-western Bangladesh.
The episode of ‘Ityadi’ will be broadcast on BTV on Friday, 26 December, at 8:pm.
Chuadanga, once part of undivided Kushtia and historically linked to Nadia, is renowned for its rich history, heritage, arts and culture, ancient monuments and the colourful aspects of everyday life.
Renowned director Hanif Sanket, as usual, planned and produced the programme.
The programme was shot at the heritage site of Natuda High School, famously known as Hajardwari, built during the British era over a century ago. The programme became a memorable moment for viewers, showcasing the cultural vibrancy of Chuadanga town.
At the start of the ‘Ityadi’ episode, a musical and dance performance highlighted Chuadanga’s culture and history. The song was written by Chuadanga journalist and lyricist Shah Alam Sonir, composed by director Hanif Sanket, with musical arrangement by Mehedi. Local dancers delivered an impressive performance, choreographed by S.K. Zahid, with vocals by Rajib and Tanzina Ruma.
The programme also featured two special songs performed by Chuadanga-born folk singer Beauty and the popular musician Pantho Kanai, known for his Ityadi contributions. Lyrics were written by poet Mohammad Rafiquzzaman, with composition and musical arrangement by Mehedi.
Popular artists appearing in ‘Ityadi’ include Solaiman Khoka, Subhasish Bhowmik, Zillur Rahman, Mukit Zakaria, Ashraful Alam Sohag, Surbana Majumder, Hanif Palowan, Belal Ahmed Murad, Zahid Chowdhury, Sabrina Nisa, Nazrul Islam, among others.
Aman/


আপনার মতামত লিখুন :

Comments are closed.

More News Of This Category

Severe Cold Continues in Chuadanga, Disrupts Everyday Life

Railways Western Zone adjusted ahead of Tarique Rahman’s return

Victory Day of Bangladesh: A Journey from Oppression to Sovereignty

BSF returns body of Bangladeshi killed in Kushtia border

Today is Shaheed Intellectuals Day

American aid organization ECHO distributes food to hundreds of distressed people

Published Books of Dr. Amanur Aman’

  • 654
  • 1,423,370
Division News
Editor & Publisher: Dr. Amanur Aman,    M. Phil (IUK), PhD (NBU-Darjeeling)
Advisor Editor:  Ajoy Maitra
Managing Editor: Shanaz Aman
Executive Editor: Mythos Aman
News & Commercial Offices: T&T Road, Thana Traffic More, Kushtia-7000. Mobile: 01713914570, E-mail: editor@thekushtiatimes.com          
All rights reserved © 2025 thekushtiatimes.com
Maintenance By theksuhtiatimes.com
Copy Protected by Chetan's WP-Copyprotect. Copy Protected by Chetan's WP-Copyprotect.