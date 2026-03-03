Condensed Lalon Festival Marked with Ritual Solemnity During Ramadan

The total commemoration festival of Baul King Fakir Lalon Shah concluded in a shortened format at his this year. This festival has traditionally been observed every year on the occasion of Dol Purnima since Lalon’s lifetime.

As the holy month of Ramadan is currently being observed by the Muslim community, this year’s commemoration at the Lalon Akhrabari premises in Kushtia’s Cheuria was arranged on a limited scale and concluded through a restrained set of programmes. Compared to the usual grand celebrations of previous years, the atmosphere was notably quieter and more formal. Cultural performances and the traditional fair were omitted, and the event was largely confined to customary sadhu-sanga (spiritual gatherings) and religious rituals.

Historically, it is known that even during Lalon’s lifetime, his followers would gather at the akhra on Dole Purnima. Through the lineage of guru and disciple, that continuity remains alive to this day. Every year, Bauls, fakirs, and devotees from home and abroad assemble in Cheuria, engaging in music, philosophical discourse, and spiritual exchange. However, due to Ramadan this year, both attendance and arrangements reflected a more restrained character.

According to the organisers, the decision was taken out of consideration for religious sensitivities. On the other hand, a section of cultural activists believes that Lalon’s non-sectarian and humanist philosophy represents a cultural heritage that deserves celebration on a broader scale.

The programme began on Monday (2 March) afternoon and concluded on Tuesday at noon.

Typically, this three-day festival is celebrated with great festivity, featuring cultural performances, Baul songs, and a rural fair. This year, however, there were no cultural events or fair arrangements.

With the cooperation of the Ministry of Cultural Affairs and the Kushtia District Administration, the observance was completed on a limited scale through a discussion meeting and the hospitality extended to Baul sadhus.

Although some vibrancy was visible in the Cheuria area in the days leading up to the festival, locals reported a lower turnout compared to previous years. While Bauls, fakirs, and sadhus arrived from different parts of the country and abroad, the absence of a large fair meant that the number of general visitors remained comparatively low.

Shanto Fakir, who arrived from Chuadanga, said, “Dole Purnima symbolizes auspiciousness. On this occasion, Sai used to gather scholars and devotees. Following that tradition, we come here through the lineage of our gurus. Being here offers opportunities for knowledge, self-purification, and spiritual as well as mental growth.”

Mashiyur Rahman, acting khadem (caretaker) of the akhra, stated that the sadhu-sanga would begin on Monday evening with the guru rituals. This would be followed by Rakhal Seva, the midnight Adhibas, Balya Seva at dawn on Tuesday, and conclude with the Purna Seva at noon.

He said, “Due to Ramadan, the programme has been kept brief. The gathering is also comparatively smaller.”

The administration stated that despite the limited scale of the event, there was no relaxation in security measures. CCTV cameras were installed around the shrine area, with police and Ansar personnel deployed and a medical team kept on standby.

However, some Bauls and cultural activists expressed regret over the curtailed cultural dimension. In their view, Lalon’s philosophy symbolizes equality, human religion, and non-communal consciousness—an enduring cultural tradition that transcends the confines of a religious calendar. Conversely, a section of the organisers reiterated that the decision was made with due regard for religious sensitivities.

Overall, this year’s Lalon commemoration was observed primarily to uphold tradition and maintain formal continuity.

Yet, according to devotees, it is not external grandeur but philosophical reflection and spiritual fellowship that form the true essence of the festival—and that essence, they hope, remains undiminished.