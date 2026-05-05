Confessions expose: Kushtia BNP leader killed in Tk 50,000 contract hit

The Jordan expatriate BNP activist Sohel Rana (40) was allegedly killed in Kushtia’s Bheramara upazila over a Tk 50,000 contract. These sensational details have emerged from confessional statements given by several accused in court.

Kushtia Additional Superintendent of Police (Bheramara Circle) Delwar Hossain briefed journalists on the latest developments at the police station conference room on Monday night.

According to police, the mutilated body of Sohel Rana was recovered on November 25, 2025, from a paddy field in Ramchandrapur beel under Dharampur union. The body was found naked, with burn marks on the face and multiple injuries on different parts of the body. A murder case was later filed against unidentified suspects, and an investigation was launched.

So far, police arrested five people in connection with the incident. They are Sujon Khalifa alias Sujon Kana, Limon, Moin Uddin, Jahabul Islam Jabul, and Md. Shaon.

Among them, Moin, Jabul, and Shaon have given confessional statements under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure in court. Police said information about the involvement of several others, including Tushar and Khokon, has also surfaced, but they remain absconding.

Based on investigation findings and confessional statements, police said a meeting was held at Sujon Kana’s house a day before the killing, where Tushar, Jabul, Shaon, and Limon were present. An advance payment of Tk 25,000 was allegedly given to Moin, with the remaining Tk 25,000 promised after the killing.

On the evening of November 25, Limon and Moin allegedly took Sohel Rana from Satbaria Bazar to a remote area in Ramchandrapur beel, where others, including Tushar and Jabul, were already present.

The victim was then attacked with sharp weapons and iron rods, leading to his death, according to the confessional statements. The body was later reportedly mutilated.

The ASP Delwar further said there is consistency between the investigation findings and the confessional statements of the accused.

However, the main accused Sujon Kana initially expressed willingness to give a statement but later withdrew. He added that several aspects of the murder are still under investigation, he said.