May 6, 2026, 1:21 am
Dainik Kushtia
Headline :
Confessions expose: Kushtia BNP leader killed in Tk 50,000 contract hit
RAB detains one of the prime accused of Kushtia’s spiritual Guru killing
Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant/ A New Horizon of Energy Future for Bangladesh
Uranium fuel loading kicks off at Rooppur nuclear facility today
Surging transport costs spark fears of instability in Kushtia’s Khajanagar rice market.
NID to Include English Names and Nicknames, Aiming to Ease Public Suffering
OC among 5 river police shot in an armed Attack on Padma
Arrest warrant against Jamaat lawmaker of Kushtia-3 Amir Hamza
Kushtia Spiritual Guru Killing Case: Controversy Over Accused List, Calls for Neutral Probe Intensify
Spiritual leader killing: No arrests after a week, accused moving freely
Headline :
Confessions expose: Kushtia BNP leader killed in Tk 50,000 contract hit RAB detains one of the prime accused of Kushtia’s spiritual Guru killing Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant/ A New Horizon of Energy Future for Bangladesh Uranium fuel loading kicks off at Rooppur nuclear facility today Surging transport costs spark fears of instability in Kushtia’s Khajanagar rice market. NID to Include English Names and Nicknames, Aiming to Ease Public Suffering OC among 5 river police shot in an armed Attack on Padma Arrest warrant against Jamaat lawmaker of Kushtia-3 Amir Hamza Kushtia Spiritual Guru Killing Case: Controversy Over Accused List, Calls for Neutral Probe Intensify Spiritual leader killing: No arrests after a week, accused moving freely
/ Front Page, Kushtia Issues, Lead News, National, Today Newspaper

Confessions expose: Kushtia BNP leader killed in Tk 50,000 contract hit

The Kushtia Times Report/ 131 Share
Update : Tuesday, May 5, 2026

The Jordan expatriate BNP activist Sohel Rana (40) was allegedly killed in Kushtia’s Bheramara upazila over a Tk 50,000 contract. These sensational details have emerged from confessional statements given by several accused in court.
Kushtia Additional Superintendent of Police (Bheramara Circle) Delwar Hossain briefed journalists on the latest developments at the police station conference room on Monday night.
According to police, the mutilated body of Sohel Rana was recovered on November 25, 2025, from a paddy field in Ramchandrapur beel under Dharampur union. The body was found naked, with burn marks on the face and multiple injuries on different parts of the body. A murder case was later filed against unidentified suspects, and an investigation was launched.
So far, police arrested five people in connection with the incident. They are Sujon Khalifa alias Sujon Kana, Limon, Moin Uddin, Jahabul Islam Jabul, and Md. Shaon.
Among them, Moin, Jabul, and Shaon have given confessional statements under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure in court. Police said information about the involvement of several others, including Tushar and Khokon, has also surfaced, but they remain absconding.
Based on investigation findings and confessional statements, police said a meeting was held at Sujon Kana’s house a day before the killing, where Tushar, Jabul, Shaon, and Limon were present. An advance payment of Tk 25,000 was allegedly given to Moin, with the remaining Tk 25,000 promised after the killing.
On the evening of November 25, Limon and Moin allegedly took Sohel Rana from Satbaria Bazar to a remote area in Ramchandrapur beel, where others, including Tushar and Jabul, were already present.
The victim was then attacked with sharp weapons and iron rods, leading to his death, according to the confessional statements. The body was later reportedly mutilated.
The ASP Delwar further said there is consistency between the investigation findings and the confessional statements of the accused.
However, the main accused Sujon Kana initially expressed willingness to give a statement but later withdrew. He added that several aspects of the murder are still under investigation, he said.


আপনার মতামত লিখুন :

Comments are closed.

More News Of This Category

RAB detains one of the prime accused of Kushtia’s spiritual Guru killing

Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant/ A New Horizon of Energy Future for Bangladesh

Uranium fuel loading kicks off at Rooppur nuclear facility today

Surging transport costs spark fears of instability in Kushtia’s Khajanagar rice market.

NID to Include English Names and Nicknames, Aiming to Ease Public Suffering

OC among 5 river police shot in an armed Attack on Padma

Published Books of Dr. Amanur Aman’

  • 194
  • 1,703,954
Division News
Editor & Publisher: Dr. Amanur Aman,    M. Phil (IUK), PhD (NBU-Darjeeling)
Advisor Editor:  Ajoy Maitra
Managing Editor: Shanaz Aman
Executive Editor: Mythos Aman
News & Commercial Offices: T&T Road, Thana Traffic More, Kushtia-7000. Mobile: 01713914570, E-mail: editor@thekushtiatimes.com          
All rights reserved © 2025 thekushtiatimes.com
Maintenance By theksuhtiatimes.com
Copy Protected by Chetan's WP-Copyprotect. Copy Protected by Chetan's WP-Copyprotect.