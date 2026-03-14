March 14, 2026, 6:41 pm
Dainik Kushtia
Headline :
Danveer Alauddin Ahmed: A lifetime of philanthropy recognised with ‘Shatabdi Award’
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Headline :
Danveer Alauddin Ahmed: A lifetime of philanthropy recognised with ‘Shatabdi Award’ Injured BNP activist succumbed in Jhenidah Four trafficking attempts foiled, 6 women rescued, 4 cases in Jhenaidah border in 16 days Bangladesh set to receive 5,000 tonnes of Diesel as India, China show Interest to cooperation Four killed in separate road accidents in Rajshahi, Meherpur, 5 injured Two children’s bodies recovered from Garai River after 25 hours IU Teacher Murder Case: Main accused arrested, 5-Members Committee Formed Islamic University Teacher Murder: Four named in police complaint, 20 boremarks in postmoretm Islamic University Teacher Stabbed Dead in Office, Killer Attempts Suicide Condensed Lalon Festival Marked with Ritual Solemnity During Ramadan
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Danveer Alauddin Ahmed: A lifetime of philanthropy recognised with ‘Shatabdi Award’

The Kushtia Times Report 58 Share
Update : Saturday, March 14, 2026

Entrepreneur and social worker Alauddin Ahmed, widely known for his quiet dedication for the welfare of people, has been honoured with the ‘Shatabdi Award’ in recognition of his multifaceted humanitarian contributions. Through work in industry, education, healthcare, housing, philanthropy, and social welfare initiatives, this man has long stood by ordinary people, setting a shining example of humanitarianism.
He received the awared in a grand ceremony was held at the Alauddin Ahmed Student Park Auditorium in Alauddin Nagar of Kushtia’s Kumarakhali Upazila on March 13. The event was attended by local dignitaries, members of civil society, teachers and staff from various educational institutions, and people from diverse professions.
The event was filled with warmth and emotion, thanks to the enthusiastic involvement of everyone present.
Speakers at the event noted that Alauddin Ahmed is not only an entrepreneur but also a deeply humanitarian individual who strives to use his success for the benefit of society. His industrial ventures have created employment opportunities for many people, while his initiatives in education and healthcare have guided the local community toward new possibilities.
Guided by his humanitarian vision, he has supported the establishment of schools, colleges, and madrasas and stood by underprivileged and talented students. Additionally, his support for building mosques and various religious and social institutions has earned him recognition as a trusted guardian among local communities.
The Alauddin Ahmed Foundation, founded by him, implements a wide range of social and humanitarian programs aimed at enhancing people’s quality of life. Through support for the underprivileged, distribution of educational materials, healthcare initiatives, and various community development projects, the foundation has established itself as a vital platform for social progress.
According to locals, Alauddin Ahmed’s efforts have brought positive changes in education, healthcare, agricultural development, and infrastructure in the area. His initiative to transform the Chokrghua area into a modern, well-planned settlement stands out as a unique example of local development.
Receiving the honour, Alauddin Ahmed expressed heartfelt gratitude to everyone present. He stated that the love and support of people inspire him to continue working for society and pledged to keep serving the welfare of the community in the future.
The event concluded with an Iftar and prayer gathering, where prayers were offered for peace, prosperity, and the well-being of the country and the nation.


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