Daulatdia Ferry Ghat Bus Tragedy/ Probe finds saftey failurs and mechanical faults

The investigation into the bus accident at Daulatdia Ferry Ghat in Rajbari, where a bus plunged into the Padma River killing at least 26 people, has pointed to serious safety shortcomings, poor managementand mechanical defects as key factors.

The committee, formed by the Rajbari district administration, submitted its report to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sultana Akter on Tuesday night (March 31). Additional District Magistrate and committee chief Uchen Mey making the formal handover.

Uchen Mey, when contacted, confirmed on Wednesday today (April 2).

According to the report, the causes of the accident and the responsibilities of those involved have been clearly outlined. The committee observed that a combination of inadequate safety measures, disorder in ghat management, and technical faults in the vehicle led to the tragic incident.

Committee chief Uchen Mey said they collected testimonies from eyewitnesses and locals and also consulted several relevant institutions to ensure a thorough investigation. He added that a number of recommendations have been made to prevent similar accidents in the future, though he declined to provide further details.

District Commissioner Sultana Akter stated that the report has been received and will be forwarded to the Cabinet Division.

Legal actions will be taken based on directives from the authority.

The accident occurred on March 25, when a passenger bus of Souhardya Paribahan, carrying more than 50 passengers from Kumarkhali in Kushtia, lost control and fell into the Padma River from pontoon number 3 at Daulatdia Ferry Ghat.

A total of 26 bodies were recovered and handed over to their families. Among the victims, 18 were from 12 families in Rajbari. Others included four from Kushtia and one each from Jhenaidah, Gopalganj, Dinajpur, and Ashulia in Dhaka.

The tragedy claimed multiple members from several families, including cases where a mother and son, husband and wife, or mother and daughter lost their lives, deepening the grief.

Following the incident, the district administration formed a five-member investigation committee, headed by Additional District Magistrate Uchen Mey, with the Upazila Nirbahi Officer of Goalanda serving as member secretary.

Aman/