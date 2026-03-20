Daulatdia Ferry Ghat/ Easy and uninterrupted Eid homecoming for passengers

Hundreds of thousands of people returning home for Eid experienced a smooth crossing on the Daulatdia–Paturia route—the gateway to south-western Bangladesh right on the day before Eid. However, fears had grown that the early phase of the dry season could disrupt ferry movement and overall operations on the route.

On Friday morning (March 20), a visit to Daulatdia Ghat showed that ferries arriving from Paturia were carrying a significant number of buses, private cars, motorcycles and passengers, while the pressure on launches remained comparatively low.

According to BIWTC authority at Daulatdia Ghat, several steps were taken to maintain order at the ghat area.

To ensure passenger convenience and prevent overcharging, fare charts were displayed at bus counters, launch ghat. At the same time, executive magistrates from Rajbari district administration were maintaining constant oversight, while police mobile teams remain active to uphold law and order.

When talked, the experiences of passengers returning home for Eid were also seen positive.

Arifin Uddin Mahbub, who works in a garment factory in Narayanganj and was traveling to Magura with his family said that his experience was good.

“Even though there was a crowd, the large number of ferries meant there was no suffering. There is naturally some pressure during Eid, but this time it is under control,” observed the man.

Similarly, Jinnia Khatun, who works at a private television channel in Dhaka and was heading to Khoksa of Kushtia, said that this time the passenger pressure is relatively low.

She said, many people are using the Padma Bridge, which has reduced the crowd on this route. I am able to return home comfortably with my family.

The relevant authorities also stated that passengers are able to cross comfortably due to proper management.

Salah Uddin, Assistant General Manager of BIWTC at Daulatdia Ghat asserts that authority took steps to make the journey smooth, and they have been effective.

According to this official, currently, a total of 17 ferries—both large and small—are operating on this river route. Due to increasing the number of ferries as needed and proper management, passengers are reaching their destinations without interruption.

However, he noted that passenger pressure may increase somewhat in the afternoon, the last moment of travelling.

Sathi Das, Upazila Nirbahi Officer of Goalanda that her upazila administration is working round the clock to maintain discipline in the ghat area and reduce passenger suffering. “Sufficient police have been deployed to control theft, robbery, broker gangs, and traffic jams. All relevant agencies are working in coordination to ensure a comfortable Eid journey for everyone,” she mentioned.

Aman/