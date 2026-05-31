Daulatdia Ferry Ghat/People Head Back to the Capital After Eid

Thousands of people have begun returning to their workplaces specially in capital city based on the demands of their livelihoods through Daaulatdia ferry Ghat in Rajbari, one of the country’s busiest river crossings linking the southwest with the capital. As a result, traffic and passenger movement have gradually increased at the Ghat.

From Sunday morning (May 31), a growing number of Dhaka-bound passengers and vehicles were seen arriving at the ghat. Alongside passenger buses, there was a noticeable presence of private cars, microbuses, and motorcycles. Officials say the pressure on the route is increasing as workers, employees, and businesspeople return to their jobs after the Eid holidays.

Many passengers said they were heading back to Dhaka and nearby industrial areas after spending several days with their families during Eid. The gradual return of workers and professionals has led to a rise in passenger traffic on the Daulatdia-Paturia ferry route.

To ensure smooth crossings and reduce inconvenience, the ghat authorities have taken special measures. Bus passengers are being disembarked before boarding and transported separately, while empty buses are loaded onto ferries to speed up the crossing process. River police and other relevant agencies are also working to maintain security and order.

Currently, 15 ferries and 20 launches are operating on the Daulatdia-Paturia route, allowing passenger and vehicle movement to continue without major disruption. So far, no significant traffic congestion or excessive waiting times have been reported. Many passengers and drivers noted that their journeys have remained relatively comfortable, both before and after Eid.

Officials of the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) at Daulatdia said that although the number of Dhaka-bound passengers and vehicles has increased, the situation remains under control. However, they expect traffic to intensify further during the final days of the holiday period and have kept necessary preparations in place.

The flow of people returning to work is expected to continue over the next few days. For now, with ferry and launch services operating normally, travelers are making their way back to the capital with little difficulty.