July 7, 2026, 2:20 pm
Dainik Kushtia
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DPE Selects 539 Schools for Infrastructure Upgrade, Orders Verification
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Headline :
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DPE Selects 539 Schools for Infrastructure Upgrade, Orders Verification

The Kushtia Times Report/ 55 Share
Update : Tuesday, July 7, 2026

The Directorate of Primary Education (DPE) has initiated a new project to improve the infrastructure of government primary schools across Bangladesh. As part of the process, district primary education officers in all 64 districts have been instructed to verify and certify the list of schools selected for the project before its implementation.
The directive was issued recently by the Planning and Development Division of the Directorate of Primary Education through an official order.
According to DPE sources, a total of 539 government primary schools have been selected under the project titled “Infrastructure Development of Existing Model Government Primary Schools and Selected Government Primary Schools in 11 City Corporations.” The list includes 488 existing model government primary schools across the country’s 64 districts and 51 government primary schools located in 11 city corporations.
Officials said information on the 488 model schools was compiled from the Integrated Primary Education Management Information System (IPEMIS). In addition, 51 government primary schools in city corporation areas have been included under the project.
The official order states that the list of selected schools must be verified and updated before the project’s administrative formalities are finalized. District primary education officers have therefore been directed to examine the information relating to the schools in their respective districts and submit certification reports in the prescribed format.
The certification reports must bear the signature of the respective district primary education officer and be submitted to the Planning and Development Division of the Directorate of Primary Education. To facilitate the verification process, the DPE has also circulated the list of selected schools and a specimen certification form to the district offices.
The directive, signed by Mirajul Islam Ukil, NDC, Director (Planning and Development) of the Directorate of Primary Education, has been sent to district primary education officers nationwide.
Officials said the project is expected to accelerate improvements in school buildings, classrooms, sanitation facilities, safe drinking water, electricity, and other education-supporting infrastructure at the selected schools. The initiative aims to provide students with safer, more modern, and higher-quality learning environments.


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