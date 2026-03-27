Probe begins into deadly bus incident in Goalondo/Driver alone tried till his last breath

The driver of the bus that plunged into the Padma River at Daulatdia Ghat in Rajbari was on a desperate battle to stop the vehicle until his last breath. However, he ultimately fell victim to a mechanical failure, losing his life while struggling to bring the bus under control. The deceased driver was Arman Khan, 31.

Although various speculations circulated initially, investigations have confirmed that he was behind the wheel at the time of the accident. Just moments before boarding the ferry, the vehicle lost control and fell into the river. His body was later recovered among the deceased, confirming that he did not abandon the steering wheel or attempt to escape.

Meanwhile, the government-formed probe committee has started its work, with members visiting the Ghat early Friday as part of the investigation.

Initial findings from multiple sources suggest that the driver remained at the wheel and tried relentlessly to prevent the accident. But despite repeatedly pressing the brakes, they failed to respond. According to those familiar with the matter, insufficient air pressure in the bus’s air brake system may have caused the failure. Experts believe that when a vehicle is restarted after the engine has been turned off, the brakes may not function immediately if adequate air pressure has not yet built up.

According to ghat officials, the driver tried several times within a matter of seconds to stop the bus. Despite his final efforts, the uncontrollable vehicle plunged straight into the river.

Eyewitnesses and rescued passengers also supported this account, stating that the driver was actively trying to control the situation until the very last moment. Some noted that it was not a sudden mistake on his part; rather, the bus unexpectedly moved forward.

Experts say that while modern air brake systems offer advantages, they also have limitations. Without sufficient air pressure, the brakes can become ineffective. In addition, inadequate safety measures on the pontoon may have increased the risk of such an accident.

A total of 26 lives were lost in the tragedy. People who were returning to the capital after the Eid holidays never reached their destination. Countless dreams were lost with them.

Ultimately, this incident is not just a tragic accident — it is also the story of a driver who fulfilled his duty until the very end. He tried, he fought, but he did not abandon his post.

Following the incident, the Ministry of Shipping formed an investigation committee on Thursday. According to an official order issued by the Transport Administration wing, Additional Secretary Md. Muhidul Islam has been appointed as the convener. The committee also includes representatives from the Rajbari district administration, river police, Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority, Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation, and the Fire Service and Civil Defence Department.

In this regard, Sathi Das told The Kushtia Times that the committee has already begun its work to determine the cause of the accident.

Aman,

27/3/2026