Eight warehouse fires in 10 years: Benapole port users sound the alarm

In the wake of the recent fire at the cargo village of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, traders operating warehouses at the country’s largest land port, Benapole, have expressed serious concern. Records indicate that over the past ten years, warehouses and storage area at the land port have been hit by fire eight times.

Although investigations were conducted after each incident, but the affected parties have received neither the investigation report nor any compensation.

According to users, the port’s warehouses suffer from multiple deficiencies. They say that the warehouses and open yards are always overloaded. Besides, though some of those equipped with fire-fighting tools, these are insufficient relative to the actual need. The imported highly flammable goods are often stored alongside general goods due to space constraints, further increasing the risk of fire.

They said the most recent incident occurred on August 26 last year in shed number 35, where goods worth crores of taka were destroyed.

Besides, the port authority claims that they are now more vigilant, with strict monitoring and necessary safety measures in place. Recently, a team from the Fire Service inspected the land port and made several recommendations to ensure fire safety.

Traders reported that in the past ten years, they have experienced eight warehouse fires. Due to the lack of necessary equipment, the port authority failed to control the fires each time. Fire service personnel later brought the flames under control, but valuable goods were destroyed before they could intervene.

Benapole Land Port has 38 warehouses and open yards with a total storage capacity of 47,440 tons, yet nearly 150,000 tonnes of goods are currently stored. The overcrowding has significantly increased fire risk. Recent inspections revealed that highly flammable and general goods are stored in close proximity—drums of dye, raising powder, printing inks and various other items. Although portable fire extinguishers are available, they cannot be used effectively in emergencies.

On October 2, 2016, a major fire broke out in shed number 23, destroying goods including ready-made garments, dyes, chemicals, industrial machinery and parts, motor vehicle components and other items worth crores of taka. Despite forming an investigation committee, traders did not receive compensation even after three years.

Ziaur Rahman, General Secretary of the Benapole Land Port Import-Export Association, said, every warehouse and open yard at the port is at risk of fire. Monitoring must be increased, and fire safety measures strengthened. The possibility of sabotage cannot be ignored.

Mofizur Rahman Sajan, former President of the Benapole Land Port Clearing and Forwarding Agents Association, demanded that the storage space needs to be expanded and highly flammable goods should be kept in safe locations.

“Warehouses must have their own fire-fighting arrangements. Only then can this problem be resolved,” he asserted.

Mizanur Rahman Khan, President of the Jashore Chamber of Commerce, said that many traders have lost everything in previous fires. Despite repeated warnings, no proper measures have been taken. Goods in warehouses are not insured for unclear reasons.

“Traders pay government revenue and port fees, yet the safety of their imported goods is not ensured. We demand a strict security perimeter and full CCTV coverage of the port,’ he made the demand.

According to a source, a team from Benapole Fire Service and Civil Defense recently inspected the warehouses and recommended improvements, citing inadequate fire safety measures.

Shamim Hossain, Director of Benapole Land Port, said, each warehouse has fire hydrants and pumps. Still, it cannot be said that the fire risk is completely eliminated.

“Even strict measures have been implemented to prevent any possible sabotage,’ he informed to this correspondent.

