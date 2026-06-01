Entry into the Sundarbans Fully Banned for 3 Months

The Forest Department has imposed a complete ban on all entry into the Sundarbans for three consecutive months starting today. The restriction will remain in force until August 31.

The decision was taken to ensure the protection and natural regeneration of biodiversity, wildlife, and fisheries resources,

During this period, no fishermen, woodcutters (bawalis), honey collectors (mouals), or domestic and foreign tourists will be allowed to enter the Sundarbans. The Forest Department has also announced that no entry passes or permits will be issued during the restriction period.

According to the Forest Department, June to August is a crucial breeding season for most fish, crabs, wildlife, and plant species in the Sundarbans. During this time, fish spawn in rivers, canals, and estuaries, wildlife reproduce in safe conditions, and new plant seedlings emerge from dispersed seeds. This natural cycle is essential for maintaining ecological balance in the world’s largest mangrove forest.

Officials said that human movement, boat traffic, and tourist activity during this sensitive period disturb wildlife behavior and breeding processes. Noise, light, and human presence often disrupt the natural habitat, affecting vulnerable species. By keeping the forest free from disturbance for three months, fish production is expected to increase, vegetation regeneration will improve, and the overall ecological balance of the Sundarbans will be strengthened.

The Forest Department has warned that strict legal action will be taken against anyone violating the ban. Regular patrols and monitoring activities will be intensified during this period, and joint operations involving the Forest Department, Coast Guard, Navy Police, and Fisheries Department will be carried out.

Authorities hope that this temporary restriction will play a significant role in conserving the Sundarbans’ biodiversity and ensuring long-term ecological stability.