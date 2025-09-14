Farida Parveen: A living Lalon in the grand stream of Baul music

Farida Parveen, a living legend of Baul music, is a name that resonate a profound chord among Lalon devotees. For lovers of Lalon’s songs, those who cherish Lalon’s songs, Farida’s name is not merely familiar—it is a beacon of inspiration within the vast continuum of Lalon music. Across the spiritual and cultural landscape of the subcontinent, her voice has flowed like a river of melody, carrying not merely songs but an eternal message that resonates deeply with the human heart. Her music conveys more than notes; it conveys a luminous, soul-stirring message that is simple and unadorned, yet profoundly intimate. Through Farida’s singing, the essence of Baul philosophy penetrates the hearts of listeners with a depth few have ever achieved. She has not only presented Lalon’s music to audiences but has transformed it into a living, human, and timeless experience. It is no overstatement to describe her as a living embodiment of Lalon himself.

The Core of Her Music/

The primary strength of Farida’s music lies in its deep sincerity. Her voice is free of affectation or artificial embellishment; much like Lalon’s own songs, every note carries the weight of real-life experiences—bursts of love, cries of pain, and an innate connection to humanity. Her music seamlessly intertwines human existence, relationships, love, and beauty, offering listeners a deeply immersive understanding of Baul philosophy.

Life and Musical Journey/

Farida Parveen spent her childhood and adolescence in Kushtia. From an early age, she was deeply immersed in music and the arts. She began her journey with local songs, but it was the music and philosophy of Lalon and the Bauls that truly captured her heart during her formative years. Her life thereafter was marked by unwavering devotion to Baul music. Combining the philosophies of Lalon and Jibonanondo Das, she developed her distinctive voice. In her personal life, she was first married to lyricist Abu Zafar and later to Banshi player Gazi Abdul Hakim. Farida infused the complexities and experiences of her life into her music, enriching it with remarkable authenticity and emotional depth.

A Mind Illuminated by Baul Music

Among the few artists who have presented Bengali culture to the global stage through Baul music, Farida Parveen’s name is foremost. The humanitarian spirit, egalitarian message, and the simple yet profound philosophy embedded in Lalon’s songs have been vividly realized in her voice. That melody has not merely reached the ears of listeners; it has reached their hearts. Farida Parveen was not just an artist; she was a beacon, awakening hearts with the light of Baul music.

From Lalon to a Living Lalon/

Many refer to her as a “living Lalon” and this is rightly so. Just as Lalon Shah challenged societal norms and championed humanity in his era, Farida Parveen has carried that humanistic spirit forward through her music. Farida Parveen has kept that humanistic spirit alive in her songs. Her voice transforms Lalon’s music into a spiritual experience imbued with love, pain and glimpses of liberation. She is more than an artist; she is a living embodiment of Baul faith, humanity, compassion, and love. Her voice carries within it the weight of history, the richness of culture, the depth of spiritual discipline, and an unwavering love for humanity, all merging into a singular source of inspiration.

The Power of Sincerity/

The greatest strength of Farida’s music was her sincerity. Her voice bore no performance or artificial embellishment. Every note, word, and inflection expressed a deep understanding of life. Joy, sorrow, and the human bond seamlessly merged in her songs, transforming listening into an experience of self-discovery. When her voice echoes “Manush bhajle sonar manush hobe” (“If you embrace humanity, you will become golden”), it feels as if she is not merely singing, but consecrating life and human values. Every note carries the pulse of humanity, a call to love, and a thirst for inner liberation. Farida Parveen is simultaneously a Baul practitioner, philosopher, and messenger of humanity.

The Light of Baul Philosophy/

Baul music is far more than simple melodic entertainment it is a philosophy of life—a pursuit to recognize the human within humanity. Through her voice, Farida Parveen spread this philosophy. Her songs explore the essence of existence, the depth of human relationships and the timeless appeal of love and compassion. In doing so, she presented Lalon not only to connoisseurs of music but to the hearts of ordinary people. Baul philosophy transcends religion, caste, and social divisions, emphasizing human consciousness. Farida Parveen carried this philosophy into modern society, fostering a sense of human connection even amid the political, religious, and social divisions of contemporary Bangladesh. Her music succinctly expresses the core of Baul philosophy: humanity, love, and self-realization.

With Other Baul Artists/

Farida Parveen’s voice embodies the humanism of Lalon’s philosophy with the utmost simplicity and depth. While other artists have performed these songs, she delivered them as a living experience that resonates in the listener’s heart.

Cultural Treasure/

Farida Parveen was more than an artist; she was a cultural treasure of Bangladesh. Her music carried the soil of Bengal, its joys and sorrows, its history, and its dreams. She did not simply sing songs; she conveyed a philosophy, a consciousness and a guiding a light.

Today, though she is no longer among us, the Lalon songs she sang continue to float through the air. Listening to them reminds us that humans are not merely confined to the body—they are seekers of infinite light. Farida Parveen’s music made that light accessible, bringing it close to us.

Writer : Dr. Amanur Aman, Writer, Researcher and Editor & Publisher. The Kushtia Times and The Dainik Kushtia

He can be reached : dr.amaniu@gmail.com