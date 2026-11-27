A total of 211 nuclear fuel assemblies delivered in nine shipments for two units

The ninth and final shipment of uranium fuel imported from Russia for the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, the country’s first nuclear power facility, has arrived at the project site. With its arrival, the scheduled import of nuclear fuel for both units of the plant has been completed.

Project Director Dr Md Kabir Hossain confirmed the development.

He said three specialised trucks carrying the nuclear fuel entered the Rooppur project site in Ishwardi, Pabna, early Friday (November 27). The trucks were escorted to the site under the supervision of the Bangladesh Army and with security provided by other law enforcement agencies.

According to project sources, a total of nine shipments of nuclear fuel were planned for the two units of the plant. Of these, 163 uranium fuel assemblies were brought in seven shipments for the second unit, while another 48 assemblies were delivered in two shipments for refuelling the first unit. With the completion of the final shipment, the planned import of all 211 fuel assemblies has been completed.

Under the plan of Russia’s state-owned nuclear corporation Rosatom, the fuel was transported to Bangladesh by specialised cargo aircraft. It was subsequently delivered to the Rooppur project site in specially designed vehicles under tight security.

Built with Russian technology and assistance, the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant has two VVER-1200 reactor units, each with a generation capacity of 1,200 megawatts. Once both units become fully operational, the plant will have a combined generation capacity of 2,400 megawatts.

Meanwhile, the arrival of the final fuel shipment coincided with ongoing trial generation and electricity supply to the national grid from the plant’s first unit.

On November 17, the first unit of Rooppur was connected to the national grid for the first time. Electricity supply began at 3:16pm that day. During the first phase of testing, the unit supplied electricity to the grid for more than eight and a half hours, with generation reaching a maximum of 375 megawatts. The supply was subsequently suspended for further technical tests.

The second phase of trial electricity supply began at 10:20am on November 23. At this stage, the plan was to supply between 300 and 350 megawatts of electricity to the national grid for a period of 10 to 24 hours. The tests focused on the performance of the turbine, generator and control systems, as well as the unit’s ability to synchronise with the national grid and maintain a stable power supply.

Science and Technology Minister Fakir Mahbub Anam described the first unit’s connection to the national grid on November 17 as a significant achievement for the country. According to him, Bangladesh has joined the list of the world’s 33rd nuclear power-generating countries through the experimental supply of nuclear-generated electricity to the national grid.

Although trial electricity supply from the first unit has begun, commercial operation has yet to start. Before full-capacity generation can begin, various equipment and safety systems at the plant must undergo further testing. The necessary regulatory approvals from the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Regulatory Authority (BAERA) will also be required.

Under the agreement with the Russian contractor, commercial electricity supply from the first unit is planned to begin at full capacity following a 10-month trial operation period. Regulatory approval and technical assessments will play an important role in this process.

Following the trial operation, the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission will gradually take over responsibility for the first unit from the Russian contractor. Subsequently, the Nuclear Power Plant Company Bangladesh Limited (NPCBL) will assume responsibility for operating the plant through a government notification.

After years of construction, fuel imports and successive stages of technical testing, the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant is moving towards full-scale electricity generation. Once both units become operational, the plant is expected to make a substantial contribution to the country’s electricity supply and strengthen its long-term energy security.