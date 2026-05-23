Four killed, 25 injured as passenger bus plunges into ditch in Kushtia

A passenger bus carrying nearly 50 people plunged into a roadside ditch in Kushtia’s Khoksa upazila on the Kushtia–Rajbari regional highway today, leaving at least four people dead and around 25 injured.

The accident occurred around 11:30 am near the Shialdangi Mosque area in Khoksa.

According to police and local sources, a Tanha Paribahan bus travelling from Rajbari to Kushtia lost control while attempting to avoid a van on the road. In the process, it collided with a sand-laden truck coming from the opposite direction before veering off the highway and falling into a ditch.

An official of Kushtia Highway Police said local residents, police, and fire service personnel carried out rescue operations immediately after the crash. The injured were rushed to Khoksa Upazila Health Complex and Kushtia General Hospital for treatment.

Dr. Md. Ariful Haque, Health and Family Planning Officer of Khoksa Upazila, said three bodies were kept at the upazila health complex. He added that at least 25 injured passengers were receiving treatment there, while four critically injured victims were referred to the 250-bed Kushtia General Hospital.

Residential Medical Officer (RMO) Dr. Iqbal Hasan of Kushtia General Hospital said one woman among the four critically injured patients later died at the hospital. The remaining three are currently undergoing treatment.