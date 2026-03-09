Four killed in separate road accidents in Rajshahi, Meherpur, 5 injured

Four people were killed and several others seriously injured in separate road accidents in Rajshahi and Meherpur. Both incidents occurred on Monday (March 9) morning.

In Rajshahi, a head-on collision between a CNG-run auto-rickshaw and a van on the Bagh-Lalpur road in Chandipur village left three people dead on the spot and two injured.

The deceased are CNG driver Abdur Rahman Shariful, 45 from Nawpara, Lalpur; passenger Bidhan Das, 55 from Bodhupara, Lalpur and Rokena Begum, 90 from Shahpara Andi.

The injured are Shahajan Ali, 35 and Sima Begum, 50.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed to the Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

Officer-In-Charge (OC) of Baga police station in Rajshahi Serazul Islam said heavy fog in the morning made visibility poor, causing the accident.

On the same day, a head-on collision between two motorcycles resulted in the death of Abdul Mannaf, 55 and serious injuries to his daughter Taslima Khatun, 30, granddaughter Khadija Khatun, 3 and granddaughter Chandni Khatun, 3 months.

Abdul Mannaf was taking his daughter and grandchildren to his daughter’s in-laws’ house when the collision occurred.

The other motorcyclist fled the scene.

The injured were admitted to Meherpur General Hospital.

Officer-In-Charge (OC) of Meherpur Sadar police station said that legal proceedings of the incident have been initiated.