Four trafficking attempts foiled, 6 women rescued, 4 cases in Jhenaidah border in 16 days

Attempts to traffic women into India through the Maheshpur border in Jhenaidah continue despite ongoing law enforcement efforts. Human traffickers are reportedly operating both openly and covertly at different times along the border. A recent picture of anti-trafficking activities by Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has brought the situation into focus.

According to the data, six women were rescued from trafficking attempts in four separate incidents over the past 16 days. In connection with these incidents, four cases have been filed under the Human Trafficking Prevention Act, naming a total of 48 accused. So far, two people have been detained for their alleged involvement in the trafficking network.

Sources at Maheshpur Police Station said the women were rescued from different border areas of the upazila between February 21 and March 9.

Most recently, on March 9, police rescued a woman from Jamrultola village under Kotwali Police Station in Jashore while she was being trafficked to India through the Shyamkur border area. A case was filed with Maheshpur Police Station naming 16 accused in connection with the incident. Police also detained a young man named Alamgir Biswas for his alleged involvement.

On the same day, BGB patrol members rescued two more women from a trafficking attempt in a border area. A separate case was filed at Maheshpur Police Station over the incident.

Earlier, on March 3, police rescued a woman identified by the pseudonym Moyna, a resident of Fakirapool in Dhaka, from Nishchintapur village under Kazirber Union in the upazila. She was rescued following a call to the national emergency service 999. The victim alleged that members of the trafficking gang snatched Tk 20,000 and a mobile phone from her. A case was filed on March 4 naming 10 accused.

In another incident on February 21, police rescued a woman identified as Asia (pseudonym) from the Matila border area of the upazila. A man named Shomir was detained for alleged involvement in the trafficking attempt. A separate case was filed the next day, February 22, naming nine accused.

The officer-in-charge (OC) of Maheshpur Police Station said four separate cases have been filed under the Human Trafficking Prevention Act based on the victims’ statements. Two suspects have been detained out of nearly fifty accused, and efforts are ongoing to arrest the remaining individuals.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Colonel Rafiqul Alam, commander of BGB-58 in Maheshpur, said the border force remains on high alert to prevent human trafficking. Patrols and surveillance have been intensified to curb trafficking and other crimes along the border.