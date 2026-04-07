Fuel Shortage Triggers Power Woes: Urban Supply Strained, Rural Load Shedding Surges

With the energy crisis intensifying nationwide, the electricity situation is deteriorating rapidly. The disparity in distribution is becoming more visible where urban areas see manageable outages, but rural regions are grappling with prolonged load shedding In many area across the country are facing power cuts lasting four to five hours a day, which has now become a regular occurrence.

Experts warn that the situation is not temporary; rather, the crisis is likely to worsen in the coming days. Although load shedding had remained largely under control in recent years, the scenario this summer is markedly different. A combination of fuel shortages, global instability, and financial constraints has created multi-layered pressure on the power sector, with rural communities bearing the brunt.

Global volatility in the energy market, particularly tensions in the Middle East, has also affected Bangladesh. At the same time, mounting unpaid dues of power plants, a shortage of foreign currency for fuel imports, and financing limitations have further complicated the situation. As a result, maintaining electricity generation in line with demand has become increasingly difficult.

According to available data, production at liquid fuel-based power plants has been significantly reduced. Plants with a capacity of around 5,500 megawatts are now generating only about 2,100 megawatts, putting additional strain on the national grid.

Electricity imports from India have also declined. Supply from the Adani Group has dropped by nearly half, and the shutdown of one unit due to mechanical faults has further limited supply.

Government sources say that due to the global crisis, it has not been possible to import fuel as required. If crude supply to the state-owned Eastern Refinery remains disrupted, there is a risk of temporary shutdown. No crude oil was imported in March, and supply in April remains uncertain—raising further concerns.

A large portion of the furnace oil produced by this refinery is used for electricity generation. Therefore, any disruption in supply directly affects power production, which is now clearly evident.

According to the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB), daily electricity demand currently ranges between 13,500 and 15,000 megawatts. However, due to generation shortfalls, supply is falling short by around 1,000 megawatts, forcing authorities to resort to load shedding in various regions.

Although the country’s total installed generation capacity is about 29,000 megawatts, a significant portion remains unused due to fuel shortages. Gas- and coal-based plants, despite having capacity, cannot operate at full scale due to insufficient fuel supply.

Meanwhile, mounting arrears owed to private power producers have further aggravated the situation. Producers claim that the government owes them around Tk 470 billion, including over Tk 160 billion to private plants. Due to unpaid dues, they are unable to open letters of credit to import fuel, leading to rapidly depleting fuel reserves at many plants—raising fears of further production cuts.

Field-level reports paint an even more alarming picture. Rural areas are experiencing multiple outages throughout the day, with total load shedding often exceeding four to five hours. In the scorching heat, public suffering has intensified, while irrigation activities are also being disrupted, posing risks to agricultural production.

Rural life has become increasingly dependent on electricity—water pumps, irrigation systems, fans, televisions, and refrigerators are now essential. Frequent and prolonged outages are leaving people effectively paralyzed in their daily routines.

In contrast, the situation in the capital and major cities remains relatively stable. Distribution companies such as DPDC and DESCO report that they are able to meet demand with little to no load shedding, although some areas are experiencing brief, intermittent outages.

To manage the situation, the government has introduced several power-saving measures, including reduced business hours for shops and malls, adjustments to office schedules, and calls to limit unnecessary electricity use. Officials believe these initiatives could help save up to 1,500 megawatts of electricity.

Overall, the energy crisis is placing severe strain on the power sector, with rural areas suffering the most. Efforts to maintain uninterrupted supply in cities are leading to increased load shedding in villages, making the disparity more visible.

Experts warn that unless fuel supply stabilizes soon, the crisis will deepen further. With rising temperatures expected to drive up demand, even cities may soon face more frequent and widespread power outages.