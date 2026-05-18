Ginger imports drop sharply, prices surge by Tk 100 Per Kg

The local ginger market is facing a sharp decline in imports from India this fiscal year, leading to a significant price hike of the commodity, which is in high demand ahead of the coming Eid-ul-Azha. Prices have already jumped by up to Tk 100 per kilogram within just two weeks.

Sources said imports of ginger have fallen by nearly 30,000 tonnes compared to the same period last year.

According to data from the revenue department of the Bhomra Custom House, a total of 71,914 tonnes of ginger were imported through the port between July and April of the 2025–26 fiscal year. The import value stood at approximately Tk 869.23 crore. During the same period in the previous fiscal year, imports totaled 101,876 tonnes, valued at around Tk 1,216.16 crore.

This indicates a decline of 29,962 tonnes in ginger imports year-on-year.

Importers said supply shortages in India’s major spice markets, along with rising prices there, have reduced exports to Bangladesh. As a result, the supply of ginger in the domestic market has dropped by nearly 30 percent compared to last year.

The shortage in supply is now clearly visible across local markets.

A visit to Sultanpur Bazar in Satkhira showed ginger currently selling at Tk 250 per kilogram, while just two weeks ago the same product was available at Tk 150–160 per kilogram. In other words, retail prices have surged by Tk 90–100 per kilogram within a short period.

Traders said wholesale prices have increased by Tk 70–75 per kilogram due to the import crisis, directly affecting retail prices.

They also mentioned that locally produced ginger is currently almost unavailable in the market, and most of the ginger now being sold is imported from China.

District Agricultural Marketing Officer of Satkhira SM Abdullah confirmed the unusual price hike, saying the local market is heavily dependent on imported ginger.

He attributed the rising prices to reduced imports from India and expressed hope that prices would ease once supply returns to normal.