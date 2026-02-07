Gorai Nandini Sahitya O Pathachakra Holds Annual Picnic and Literary Gathering in Kushtia

The Annual Picnic and Literary Gathering–2026 of Gorai Nandini Sahitya O Pathachakra was held amid joy, camaraderie, and a rich literary atmosphere in Kushtia.

The day-long event took place at Rainwick Park and Resort in the town on Friday (6 February) in a lively and festive environment. Around 60 participants—including members of the organization, literature enthusiasts, cultural activists and invited guests—attended the program.

The event was presided over by the organization’s president, Professor Sajidul Islam Khokon. A welcome speech was delivered by the organization’s general secretary, poet Shahida Parveen Rekha.

Distinguished guests included writer and researcher Dr. Amanur Aman, editor and publisher of Daily Kushtia and The Kushtia Times; poet, writer, and researcher Sohel Amin Babu; Mukul Khasru, president of the Kushtia Journalists’ Association and senior member of the organization; renowned businessman and senior member Mokhlesur Rahman Bablu; S. M. Noorunnabi, general secretary of the Engineers’ Institute; poet, organizer, and recitation artist; poet and vice-president Hasina Rahman; poet, columnist, organizer, and literary editor Hasan Tutul; former Assistant Agricultural Extension Officer Molla Hafizur Rahman; and Hosne Ara Jaman. In addition, distinguished individuals from various professions, members, and guests were present.

The day’s programme began with recitation from the Holy Qur’an, readings from the Gita, and the performance of the national anthem.

This was followed by various sports competitions involving children, women, and men, creating a festive and vibrant atmosphere.

After the noon prayer and lunch break, the much-awaited literary gathering was held in the afternoon. In this segment, guests and members took part in discussions, poetry recitation, musical performances, and reminiscences. The open and heartfelt environment of literary practice and cultural exchange fostered mutual bonding, harmony, and inspiration among all present.

The concluding segment featured a raffle draw, where 20 attractive prizes were distributed among the winners. Additionally, courtesy of the organization’s general secretary Shahida Parveen Rekha, each participant received an attractive ceramic mug as a commemorative gift.

In his speech, Dr. Amanur Aman said that literature is not merely an arrangement of words; rather, it is a profound medium of spiritual awakening, human sensibility, and social harmony. Organizations like Gorai Nandini Sahitya O Pathachakra play an important role in nurturing literary practice, reading habits, and cultural consciousness at the local level.

He further noted that even amid today’s technology-driven busyness, literary gatherings and such collective initiatives help bring people back to humane values and build bridges of creative thought between generations. He also highlighted the responsibility of writers and discussed various aspects of developing literary identity.

Expressing hope that such initiatives would continue in the future, he conveyed his sincere gratitude to the organizers.

The day-long program was hosted by Md. Shamim Rana. Blending literature, recreation, and mutual harmony, the picnic and literary gathering concluded successfully in a joyful atmosphere.

Notably, the organizing committee of the picnic and literary gathering comprised Professor Sajidul Islam Khokon (Convener), Rokhsana Yasmin Nahid (Treasurer), Hosne Ara Jaman (Member), Md. Shamim Rana (Member), and Main Uddin (Member).