June 16, 2026, 6:40 pm
Dainik Kushtia
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Government Sees Media as Partner, Not Control Mechanism: Information Minister

The Kushtia Times Report 70 Share
Update : Tuesday, June 16, 2026

Information Minister Zahir Uddin Swapon has said that the government does not seek to control the media, but rather views it as a partner in addressing national challenges.
He made the remarks at a discussion meeting held at the National Press Club on Tuesday (16 June) marking the “Black Day of the Press.” He said the government is working to ensure journalists’ professional freedom, financial security, and dignity, and wants to strengthen media institutions through cooperation rather than control.
Referring to history, he said that the 1975 Fourth Amendment to the Constitution introduced a one-party system, weakening democratic institutions and centralizing state power. Later, restrictions on press freedom on 16 June marked what he described as a dark chapter in the history of democracy and journalism in Bangladesh.
He added that the nature of media challenges has changed over time. Today, artificial intelligence (AI) and social media have created a new information environment where truth and misinformation spread rapidly, often leading to distorted narratives within moments.
The minister emphasized that while past experiences are important, current challenges must also be addressed. He said journalists, through their skills and creativity, not only identify problems but can also suggest solutions.
He also noted that the government is working on institutional reforms and has held consultations with media owners, editors, journalists, and stakeholders to build an effective framework for the sector. According to him, lasting solutions require responsibility from both the state and media owners.
The event was jointly organized by the Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) and Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ).


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