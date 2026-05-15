May 15, 2026, 10:23 am
Dainik Kushtia
Headline :
Govt Appoints New VCs at 10 Public Universities, Kushtia IU gets Professor Dr. Matinur Rahman
Maulana sentenes 7 years jail for attempting rape in mosque
Two Excavators of canal excavation torched in Kushtia
Trump’s “51st State”
Padma Barrage project wins ECNEC approval
Local governance system set for changes again: No party symbols in polls
Ahead of Eid/ All Shops and Shopping Malls to Remain Open until 10:pm
Tax on Motorcycles and Battery-Run Auto-Rickshaws Proposed
Prime Minister calls for treating criminals beyond political affiliation
High Court’s Full Verdict/Disclosure of Fetal Sex Band
Headline :
Govt Appoints New VCs at 10 Public Universities, Kushtia IU gets Professor Dr. Matinur Rahman Maulana sentenes 7 years jail for attempting rape in mosque Two Excavators of canal excavation torched in Kushtia Trump’s “51st State” Padma Barrage project wins ECNEC approval Local governance system set for changes again: No party symbols in polls Ahead of Eid/ All Shops and Shopping Malls to Remain Open until 10:pm Tax on Motorcycles and Battery-Run Auto-Rickshaws Proposed Prime Minister calls for treating criminals beyond political affiliation High Court’s Full Verdict/Disclosure of Fetal Sex Band
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Govt Appoints New VCs at 10 Public Universities, Kushtia IU gets Professor Dr. Matinur Rahman

The Kushtia Times Report 61 Share
Update : Friday, May 15, 2026

The government has appointed new vice-chancellors (VCs) to 10 public universities across the country in a day, with Professor Dr. Motinur Rahman at Kushtia Islamic University.
The appointments were confirmed through separate notifications issued by the Ministry of Education on Thursday.
Among the institutions receiving new leadership are Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, Islamic University, Comilla University, Noakhali Science and Technology University and Pabna University of Science and Technology.
Sources said the government is also considering VC changes at nearly 30 more universities, including Bangladesh Textile University.
The reshuffle comes amid broader administrative changes in public universities following the 2024 political transition in Bangladesh.
Professor Dr. A.K.M. Motinur Rahman Appointed as the 15th Vice-Chancellor/
Professor Dr. A.K.M. Motinur Rahman has been appointed as the 15th Vice-Chancellor of Islamic University. He will succeed Professor Dr. Nakib Muhammad Nasrullah.
Professor Motinur is a Professor at the department of public administration at the University.
The information was announced through an official notification issued by the Secondary and Higher Education Division of the Ministry of Education. With the approval of the President and Chancellor of the university, he was appointed to the post in accordance with the Islamic University Act, 1980.
According to the notification, he will serve for a term of four years from the date of joining or until reaching the age limit. As Vice-Chancellor, he will perform full-time responsibilities as the chief executive of the university.
Congratulations/
Meanwhile, the Honorable Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Dr. M. Yaqub Ali, congratulated the newly appointed Vice-Chancellor.
Dr. Motinur Rahman has long been contributing potentially to education, research and administrative activities in the level of higher education.
Different walks, concerned to the university have expressed hope that the university will be further enriched by his able and dynamic leadership.


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