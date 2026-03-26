Great Independence and National Day Today / President and Prime Minister Pay Tribute

Today, March 26, is the Great Independence and National Day of Bangladesh. Breaking the chains of long subjugation, independence was the greatest achievement of the nation. Therefore, this day is the most glorious day for the Bengali nation.

On this day in 1971, the architect of independence, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, called for independence with the aim of establishing a sovereign state in the world. The formal beginning of the armed Liberation War also took place on this day. In the early hours of March 26, before being arrested by the Pakistani army, the undisputed leader of the Bengali nation called upon the people to liberate the motherland. He urged them to fight with their last drop of blood to drive out the enemy forces.

Soon after Bangabandhu, another fearless son of Bengal, Major Ziaur Rahman (later Major General and President), then Deputy Commander of the 8th Bengal Regiment, declared independence on behalf of Bangabandhu. At the same time, Awami League leader Abdul Hannan also read out the declaration. Thus began the resistance war.

Against the indiscriminate killings, destruction, and brutality of the Pakistani occupation forces, an independent Bangladesh emerged after a nine-month war, at the cost of the lives of three million martyrs. March 26 opened the door to a bright future for a nation long oppressed by injustice and repression.

With both pride and the pain of losing loved ones, the brave Bengali nation launched the armed struggle for independence on this day. The independence was achieved to move the country forward on the path of progress, welfare, and economic prosperity, free from violent extremism and communalism.

On this day, the nation renews its pledge to uphold sovereignty, embody the spirit of the Liberation War, and resist anti-progress forces. Elaborate programs have been undertaken at the national level to observe the day with due dignity.

The day began with a 31-gun salute at dawn in Dhaka and across the country. The entire nation is remembering with deep respect the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country. Various programs have been arranged nationwide by government, semi-government, autonomous, private, political, and cultural organizations.

Commitment to Deliver the Full Benefits of Independence to the People

In 1971, the budget of newly independent Bangladesh was only Tk 786 crore. Today, it has grown to Tk 678,064 crore. Per capita income has increased from $129 to $2,814. Over time, Bangladesh has progressed alongside the world.

Significant improvements have been made in per capita income, infrastructure, education, and healthcare. Investment in the private sector, domestic production, foreign trade, technological advancement, and resource generation have all increased visibly.

Once labeled a “bottomless basket,” Bangladesh is now on the path to graduating into a developing country after 55 years of independence. The country has advanced in economic growth, health, education, women’s empowerment, and all socio-economic indicators. With these achievements, the nation celebrates Independence Day again this year.

A public holiday has been declared across the country. President Md. Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Tareq Rahman extended heartfelt greetings and congratulations to all Bangladeshis at home and abroad on this occasion.

President’s Message/

In his message, the President said:

“Independence is our greatest achievement as a nation. On this day, I remember with profound respect and gratitude the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the Great Liberation War, in exchange for which we achieved independence. I also pay tribute to all freedom fighters, including martyred President Ziaur Rahman Bir Uttom, the tortured mothers and sisters, national leaders, organizers, and people from all walks of life who made outstanding contributions.”

He added:

“The goals of independence were political and economic freedom, establishment of a society free from exploitation, human dignity, and empowerment of all citizens. We must ensure equality, good governance, transparency, and accountability in all spheres to fulfill the unfinished dreams of independence. It is our sacred duty to build a safe, prosperous, and humane Bangladesh for future generations.”

He further said that global economic challenges and energy crises, along with past misgovernance, have impacted the country, but the government is moving forward with sincerity and efficiency) to build a self-reliant and just Bangladesh. He emphasized the importance of national unity, compassion, and patriotism.

Prime Minister’s Message/

Prime Minister Tareq Rahman said:

“Independence Day renews the spirit of courage, sacrifice, and patriotism in our lives. The core goal of independence was to establish a discrimination-free, democratic, peaceful, and prosperous Bangladesh. We must work together to achieve this goal and move the country forward.”

He added that to accelerate development, the nation must embrace unity, tolerance, and patriotism. He called on everyone to work from their respective positions for the welfare of the country and to build a developed, prosperous, and dignified Bangladesh.

Observance and Programmes/

The government has undertaken extensive programs nationwide. The day began with gun salutes at sunrise, and the national flag is being hoisted at all government, semi-government, autonomous, and private buildings, as well as Bangladesh missions abroad.

The President and Prime Minister paid tribute by placing wreaths at the National Martyrs’ Memorial in Savar early in the morning. After laying wreaths, they stood in silent respect. A smartly turned-out contingent from the Army, Navy, and Air Force presented a state salute.

Later, the Prime Minister paid tribute along with cabinet members. Foreign diplomats stationed in Dhaka also laid wreaths. A parade and fly-past were held at the National Parade Square at 9:00 am.

Reception ceremony is being held at Bangabhaban in the afternoon, attended by dignitaries including ministers, political leaders, diplomats, judges, armed forces chiefs, MPs, academics, business leaders, artists, freedom fighters, and distinguished citizens.

Educational institutions are organizing essay writing, recitation, drawing competitions, and discussions. Cultural programs, Liberation War-based broadcasts, and film screenings are being held nationwide. Special prayers, sports events, and community programs are also arranged.

Tribute at the National Martyrs’ Memorial/

On the occasion of Independence Day, President Md. Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Tareq Rahman paid tribute to the martyrs at the National Martyrs’ Memorial in Savar early Thursday morning (March 26). After placing wreaths, they observed a moment of silence in honor of the fallen heroes. A joint contingent of the armed forces presented a state salute.

Later, the Prime Minister paid tribute along with cabinet members and is scheduled to visit the graves of martyred President Ziaur Rahman and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia.

The day continues with nationwide programs, reaffirming the nation’s commitment to uphold the spirit of independence and build a brighter future.