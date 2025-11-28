Groundwork for fuel loading at Rooppur’s first unit almost completed

The preparations for loading nuclear fuel into the first unit of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant are now complete. If the schedule remain on track as per plan, the loading process is likely to commence in the third or fourth week of December, paving the way for the project’s formal start-up before the year ends.

Ahead of fuel loading, teams of experts from Bangladesh Atomic Energy Regulatory Authority (BAERA), Russia’s VIO Safety and other regulatory agencies conducted a thorough inspection between 7 and 20 November, assessing the plant’s safety readiness and overall preparedness.

During the inspection, the team thoroughly assessed the human resources of Nuclear Power Plant Company Bangladesh Limited (NPCBL), critical equipment, various plant systems and facilities, commissioning progress and operational documents. The inspection activities were coordinated by NPCBL Managing Director Dr. Zahedul Hasan

The expert team expressed their satisfaction with the current progress and safety measures. At the same time, the team made some recommendations.

Sources said, the NPCBL has already begun working on implementing these suggestions. BAERA will issue the necessary approval for fuel loading once these recommendations are satisfactorily addressed.

Managing Director Dr. Zahedul Hasan stated that NPCBL has already completed two IAEA-conducted pre-OSART missions along with a joint inspection by BAERA, VIO Safety, and Rostekhnadzor.

He added that safety, security, and safeguards remain the highest priorities in verifying readiness for start-up.

When contacted, BAERA Chairman Mahmudul Hasan told that BAERA will grant permission for fuel loading once recommendations from the International Atomic Energy Agency and Russia’s regulatory authority are deemed satisfactory.

Officials of the power plant stated that approval and technical assessments from the project’s general designer Rosatom Engineering Division, reactor designer Gidropress, Russia’s National Nuclear Research Center (Kurchatov Institute), BAERA and VIO Safety are mandatory prerequisites for initiating nuclear fuel loading.

