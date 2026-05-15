May 15, 2026, 4:57 pm
Dainik Kushtia
Headline :
Guti Mango Harvest Begins in Rajshahi
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Headline :
Guti Mango Harvest Begins in Rajshahi Govt Appoints New VCs at 10 Public Universities, Kushtia IU gets Professor Dr. Matinur Rahman Maulana sentenes 7 years jail for attempting rape in mosque Two Excavators of canal excavation torched in Kushtia Trump’s “51st State” Padma Barrage project wins ECNEC approval Local governance system set for changes again: No party symbols in polls Ahead of Eid/ All Shops and Shopping Malls to Remain Open until 10:pm Tax on Motorcycles and Battery-Run Auto-Rickshaws Proposed Prime Minister calls for treating criminals beyond political affiliation
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Guti Mango Harvest Begins in Rajshahi

The Kushtia Times Report 63 Share
Update : Friday, May 15, 2026

The mango season has officially begun in Rajshahi and farmers started harvesting Guti mangoes on the first day of the Bengali month of Joishtho. Following the district administration’s “Mango Calendar,” limited harvesting began Friday morning in several orchards of Paba upazila.
Although most mangoes are not yet fully ripe, local markets have already started selling Guti mangoes at prices ranging from Tk 800 to Tk 1,200 per maund. Farmers and traders expect full-scale harvesting to begin within the next few days.
According to the schedule, popular varieties such as Gopalbhog, Himsagar, Langra, Amrapali, and Fazli will enter the market gradually from late May to mid-June.
This season, mango cultivation has been carried out on 19,063 hectares of land in Rajshahi, with a production target of nearly 244,000 metric tons worth over Tk 780 crore.


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