May 11, 2026, 3:37 pm
Dainik Kushtia
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Prime Minister calls for treating criminals beyond political affiliation High Court’s Full Verdict/Disclosure of Fetal Sex Band Tk 12,630 crore remittance received in 9 days Thalapathy Vijay takes oath as Chief Minister at Tamil Nadu The onion price rises by Tk 5–7 per kg in Hili Inside Mirpur Police Station: Attempt to Free Drug Dealer; Rumours Over Court Proceedings of 5 BNP–Jamaat Leaders Suvendu Adhikari is next West Bengal chief minister Rabindra practice must continue to keep the Bengali spirit alive Confessions expose: Kushtia BNP leader killed in Tk 50,000 contract hit RAB detains one of the prime accused of Kushtia’s spiritual Guru killing
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High Court’s Full Verdict/Disclosure of Fetal Sex Band

The Kushtia Times Report/ 54 Share
Update : Monday, May 11, 2026

The High Court has declared the disclosure of a fetus’s sex as unconstitutional and a severe form of discrimination against women. The full judgment by Justice Naima Haider and Justice Kazi Zinat Hoque was published on Monday (May 11).
The court observed that determining and disclosing the sex of an unborn child is not only unethical but also increases the risk of female foeticide, thereby disrupting social balance. It further stated that such practices violate multiple provisions of the Constitution.
The court also noted that these actions undermine women’s dignity, equality, and right to life, and are inconsistent with international human rights obligations. It emphasized that guidelines alone are insufficient, and strict enforcement and monitoring are essential to prevent such practices.
The Health Directorate has been directed to establish a central digital database within six months to store and monitor diagnostic reports related to unborn children across all registered hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centers. The court described this directive as a “continuous mandamus,” allowing ongoing judicial supervision of its implementation.
The ruling follows a public interest litigation filed in 2020 by Supreme Court lawyer Ishrat Hasan, who also argued the case. She was assisted by Advocate Tanzila Rahman, while Deputy Attorney General Amit Das Gupta represented the state.


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