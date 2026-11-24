A total 520 students in the Jashore Education Board received major upgrades in their Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent results in this year following the publication of the revised script re-evaluation outcomes on Monday night. Among them, 357 students who previously failed have now cleared the exams, while 163 have newly secured the coveted GPA-5.

The Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee released the revised re-evaluation statistics on Monday night (November 23) at around 7:30 PM.

An analysis of the published data reveals that the Jashore Board stands third among the nine general education boards in terms of students newly achieving GPA-5. The Dhaka Board leads the tally with 465 students, followed by the Mymensingh Board with 274. The new GPA-5 recipients under the Jashore Board account for 11.55 percent of the 1,411 total students who newly achieved the top grade across all general boards.

Meanwhile, Jashore holds the fifth position among the nine general boards in terms of students turning failure into success. The boards preceding Jashore on this list are Mymensingh (654), Dhaka (592), Cumilla (507), and Dinajpur (478). The students who passed from a failing status under the Jashore Board represent 11.22 percent of the 3,182 total successful candidates across the general boards.

Earlier on Monday afternoon, at around 3:00 PM, the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee had released its initial set of re-evaluation statistics. However, discrepancies were detected in those figures, prompting authorities to immediately withdraw them. Following fresh scrutiny and calculation, the revised results were officially made public at 7:30 PM.

According to the revised statistics, a total of 291,211 students across the country had applied for script re-evaluation this year. Following the reassessment of 1,087,416 answer scripts, the results of 23,182 students in total were modified, marking a 7.95 percent change rate relative to the number of applicants. Nationally, 5,548 students turned their failing grades into a pass, while 1,620 students secured brand-new GPA-5s.

Speaking to The Kushtia Times Jashore Education Board Controller of Examinations Prof S M Hossain Ali attributed the widespread result changes to negligence during the initial assessment.

“Some teachers were negligent in evaluating answer scripts, and many papers were not assessed properly,” he said, adding that departmental step will be taken against them if necessary.