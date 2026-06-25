June 25, 2026, 6:59 pm
Dainik Kushtia
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Headline :
India Reopens Tourist Visa for Bangladeshis After Two Years BGB Foils BSF attempt to push 7 people across Meherpur border Bangladesh Bank approves convertible banking Facility for non resident PROGGA calls for investing increased health budget aur NCD control US–Iran Agreement: $12 Billion Unblocked, New Progress on Hormuz Strait Control Attack on Journalists After Jamaat Procession in Dhanmondi 32, 1 Injured SB Paribahan at Daulatdia ghat/ Report Points to Vehicle Defects and Management Lapses Health Minister’s Sudden Inspection at KGH Exposes Hygiene Lapses, Orders Immediate Action Messi Hat-Trick Powers Argentina to Winning Start in World Cup Government Sees Media as Partner, Not Control Mechanism: Information Minister
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India Reopens Tourist Visa for Bangladeshis After Two Years

The Kushtia Times Report 114 Share
Update : Thursday, June 25, 2026

After a long time of restrictions and uncertainty, India has announced the resumption of tourist visa services for Bangladeshi citizens. Beginning on June 28, Bangladeshis will once again be able to apply for Indian tourist visas, marking a significant step toward restoring people-to-people connectivity between the two neighbouring countries.
The announcement was made by India’s newly appointed High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi, during a press conference at the Indian Visa Application Centre in Jamuna Future Park, Dhaka. He stated that regular tourist visa applications would be accepted from June 28, while emergency medical visa services would continue uninterrupted on humanitarian grounds.
Initially, visa applications will be processed through five Indian Visa Application Centres located in Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Sylhet, and Khulna. Indian authorities have indicated that the service will gradually be expanded to other cities across Bangladesh.
For many Bangladeshis, India has long been a preferred destination for medical treatment, tourism, education, religious visits, and business travel. The limited availability of tourist visas in recent years created difficulties for thousands of travelers, forcing many to postpone or cancel their plans.
Speaking at the event, Trivedi expressed hope that the resumption of tourist visas would further strengthen ties between the people of Bangladesh and India. The announcement came on the same day he formally presented his credentials to President Mohammed Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban as India’s new High Commissioner.
The decision has been widely welcomed by prospective travelers, businesspeople, students, and patients. Observers view the reopening of tourist visa services as an important development that is expected to enhance cross-border exchanges and reinforce the longstanding relationship between the two countries.


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