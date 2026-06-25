India Reopens Tourist Visa for Bangladeshis After Two Years

After a long time of restrictions and uncertainty, India has announced the resumption of tourist visa services for Bangladeshi citizens. Beginning on June 28, Bangladeshis will once again be able to apply for Indian tourist visas, marking a significant step toward restoring people-to-people connectivity between the two neighbouring countries.

The announcement was made by India’s newly appointed High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi, during a press conference at the Indian Visa Application Centre in Jamuna Future Park, Dhaka. He stated that regular tourist visa applications would be accepted from June 28, while emergency medical visa services would continue uninterrupted on humanitarian grounds.

Initially, visa applications will be processed through five Indian Visa Application Centres located in Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Sylhet, and Khulna. Indian authorities have indicated that the service will gradually be expanded to other cities across Bangladesh.

For many Bangladeshis, India has long been a preferred destination for medical treatment, tourism, education, religious visits, and business travel. The limited availability of tourist visas in recent years created difficulties for thousands of travelers, forcing many to postpone or cancel their plans.

Speaking at the event, Trivedi expressed hope that the resumption of tourist visas would further strengthen ties between the people of Bangladesh and India. The announcement came on the same day he formally presented his credentials to President Mohammed Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban as India’s new High Commissioner.

The decision has been widely welcomed by prospective travelers, businesspeople, students, and patients. Observers view the reopening of tourist visa services as an important development that is expected to enhance cross-border exchanges and reinforce the longstanding relationship between the two countries.