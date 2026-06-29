June 29, 2026, 6:04 pm
Dainik Kushtia
Headline :
India Resumes Acceptance of Tourist Visa Applications; Long Queues Mark the First Day
Technical Education Board Moves to Revoke Approval of 621 Student-Free Vocational Institutions
India Reopens Tourist Visa for Bangladeshis After Two Years
BGB Foils BSF attempt to push 7 people across Meherpur border
Bangladesh Bank approves convertible banking Facility for non resident
PROGGA calls for investing increased health budget aur NCD control
US–Iran Agreement: $12 Billion Unblocked, New Progress on Hormuz Strait Control
Attack on Journalists After Jamaat Procession in Dhanmondi 32, 1 Injured
SB Paribahan at Daulatdia ghat/ Report Points to Vehicle Defects and Management Lapses
Health Minister’s Sudden Inspection at KGH Exposes Hygiene Lapses, Orders Immediate Action
Headline :
India Resumes Acceptance of Tourist Visa Applications; Long Queues Mark the First Day Technical Education Board Moves to Revoke Approval of 621 Student-Free Vocational Institutions India Reopens Tourist Visa for Bangladeshis After Two Years BGB Foils BSF attempt to push 7 people across Meherpur border Bangladesh Bank approves convertible banking Facility for non resident PROGGA calls for investing increased health budget aur NCD control US–Iran Agreement: $12 Billion Unblocked, New Progress on Hormuz Strait Control Attack on Journalists After Jamaat Procession in Dhanmondi 32, 1 Injured SB Paribahan at Daulatdia ghat/ Report Points to Vehicle Defects and Management Lapses Health Minister’s Sudden Inspection at KGH Exposes Hygiene Lapses, Orders Immediate Action
/ Business and Development, International, Khulna Division, Last page, Lead News, National, Today Newspaper

India Resumes Acceptance of Tourist Visa Applications; Long Queues Mark the First Day

The Kushtia Times Report/ 49 Share
Update : Monday, June 29, 2026

Tourist visas reopen after nearly 11 months, bringing relief and optimism among Bangladeshi applicants
After nearly eleven months of suspension, India has resumed issuing tourist visas for Bangladeshi citizens. Following the reopening of the online application system on Sunday (28 June), the five Indian Visa Application Centres (IVACs) across Bangladesh began accepting visa applications in person on Monday (29 June). On the very first day, hundreds of applicants queued outside the IVAC at Jamuna Future Park in Dhaka from early morning, reflecting strong demand for the reinstated service.
Many applicants expressed relief and excitement, saying they had been waiting for months to visit India for tourism, family reunions, religious pilgrimages, shopping, and other personal reasons. The reopening of tourist visa services prompted many to submit their applications as soon as possible.
The decision follows an announcement made last Thursday by India’s newly appointed High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi, during a visit to the Indian Visa Application Centre at Jamuna Future Park. He confirmed that tourist visa services for Bangladeshi nationals would be resumed, with online applications opening on Sunday and physical submission beginning the following day.
India had suspended the issuance of regular tourist visas after the political transition in Bangladesh on 5 August 2024, citing security concerns. During the suspension, only a limited number of medical, business, and student visas continued to be issued on an emergency basis, while tourist visas remained completely unavailable.
The resumption of tourist visa services comes shortly after the new Indian High Commissioner assumed office, signalling efforts to normalize bilateral travel and people-to-people exchanges. Initially, the service has been launched at IVACs in Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Sylhet, and Khulna, with plans to expand it to other centres across the country in phases.
Officials and observers believe that reopening tourist visas will facilitate not only leisure travel but also family visits, educational exchanges, business activities, and medical travel, helping restore regular cross-border mobility between Bangladesh and India. Applicants also expressed hope that the visa processing system would remain efficient and transparent, enabling smoother travel after a prolonged period of restrictions.


আপনার মতামত লিখুন :

Comments are closed.

More News Of This Category

Technical Education Board Moves to Revoke Approval of 621 Student-Free Vocational Institutions

India Reopens Tourist Visa for Bangladeshis After Two Years

BGB Foils BSF attempt to push 7 people across Meherpur border

Bangladesh Bank approves convertible banking Facility for non resident

PROGGA calls for investing increased health budget aur NCD control

US–Iran Agreement: $12 Billion Unblocked, New Progress on Hormuz Strait Control

Published Books of Dr. Amanur Aman’

  • 2,636
  • 1,938,662
Division News
Editor & Publisher: Dr. Amanur Aman,    M. Phil (IUK), PhD (NBU-Darjeeling)
Advisor Editor:  Ajoy Maitra
Managing Editor: Shanaz Aman
Executive Editor: Mythos Aman
News & Commercial Offices: T&T Road, Thana Traffic More, Kushtia-7000. Mobile: 01713914570, E-mail: editor@thekushtiatimes.com          
All rights reserved © 2025 thekushtiatimes.com
Maintenance By theksuhtiatimes.com
Copy Protected by Chetan's WP-Copyprotect. Copy Protected by Chetan's WP-Copyprotect.