March 14, 2026, 11:20 am
Dainik Kushtia
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Headline :
Injured BNP activist succumbed in Jhenidah Four trafficking attempts foiled, 6 women rescued, 4 cases in Jhenaidah border in 16 days Bangladesh set to receive 5,000 tonnes of Diesel as India, China show Interest to cooperation Four killed in separate road accidents in Rajshahi, Meherpur, 5 injured Two children’s bodies recovered from Garai River after 25 hours IU Teacher Murder Case: Main accused arrested, 5-Members Committee Formed Islamic University Teacher Murder: Four named in police complaint, 20 boremarks in postmoretm Islamic University Teacher Stabbed Dead in Office, Killer Attempts Suicide Condensed Lalon Festival Marked with Ritual Solemnity During Ramadan Trump confirms Khamenei dead in US-Israeli strikes, Iran disputes claim
/ Khulna Division, Last page, National, Today Newspaper, Top news

Injured BNP activist succumbed in Jhenidah

The Kushtia Times Report 29 Share
Update : Saturday, March 14, 2026

A BNP activist, received injures in a clash between activists of the BNP and Jamaat in Jhenaidah has died on Friday night while undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
The deceased was identified as Taru Mia, 48, a resident of Madhabpur village, had lived abroad for nearly two decades. He returned to the country about five months ago and became active in BNP politics. His son, Shipon Rahman, is a member of the local unit of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal.
According to sources, at first tensions arose between the two groups when some BNP activists attempted to obstruct a discussion meeting organized by Jamaat’s women wing in Madhabpur village of Ganna Union under Jhenaidah Sadar upazila around 11.30:am on the day. The situation turned into a clash, leaving at least eight people from both sides injured, Taru Mia was one of them.
Abu Kalam, vice-president of Ganna union Jubo Dal, said at least eight BNP leaders and activists were injured in an attack by Jamaat activists. The injured were taken to Jhenaidah General Hospital. As Taru Mia’s condition was critical, doctors referred him to Dhaka for better treatment.
Additional Superintendent of Police (Finance and Administration) of Jhenaidah, Sheikh Billal Hossain, confirmed Taru Mia’s death.
He said additional members of the police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), and the army have been deployed in the area following the incident.


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