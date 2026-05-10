Inside Mirpur Police Station: Attempt to Free Drug Dealer; Rumours Over Court Proceedings of 5 BNP–Jamaat Leaders

A strong police action in an anti-drug operation in Kushtia’s Mirpur police station has triggered discussion. On Saturday night (May 9), five BNP and Jamaat leaders were detained for allegedly pressuring police to release a drug dealer. They have not yet been produced before court.

According to local sources, a known drug dealer, Robiul Islam of the Nowda Azampur area, was arrested with eight pieces of yaba by the Amala Camp Police at night. He was later handed over to Mirpur Police Station. At that time, five BNP and Jamaat leaders arrived at the station to secure his release. They allegedly pressured the Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md. Shahidul Islam and lobbied for the accused’s release, eventually engaging in an altercation with police. The situation was brought under control, and police took all five into custody.

The arrested individuals are Enamul Haque (45), Sujan Ali (33), Alauddin (43), Shafiqur Islam (25), and Saiful Islam (39). Among them, four are reportedly Jamaat leaders and one is a BNP-supported union parishad member.

However, local allegations have emerged that although they were shown arrested on the night of the incident, they have not yet been produced before the court. Instead, rumours are circulating in the area that “negotiations” are ongoing and there may be chances of their release, raising public concern and curiosity.

Meanwhile, Mirpur Police Station OC Md. Shahidul Islam took a firm stance, stating, “They applied unreasonable pressure to release a drug case accused and obstructed police duties. That is why they were taken into custody. Legal action will be taken accordingly.”

He further added that it is deeply unfortunate when political identity is used to exert pressure for the release of a drug suspect, and urged political leaders to play a more responsible role in combating drug abuse.

Local residents and conscious citizens have viewed the OC’s stance as a positive and courageous step. Many believe such strict action by police in anti-drug operations will play a significant role in ensuring discipline and the rule of law in the area.